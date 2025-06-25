Tom Aspinall’s dad isn’t happy with how UFC announced heavyweight title promotion

By Harry Kettle - June 25, 2025

Tom Aspinall’s father has given his thoughts about how the UFC announced that his son was the new undisputed heavyweight champion.

Tom Aspinall

It’s official – Tom Aspinall is the undisputed UFC heavyweight champion of the world. After a sensational run through the rest of the division, it seemed as if the Englishman was setting himself up for a showdown with Jon Jones after capturing the interim strap. Unfortunately, that didn’t come to fruition.

RELATED: Tom Aspinall is ‘the biggest loser’ amid Jon Jones retirement news

Instead, Aspinall has been promoted directly to being the new undisputed champion. He found out the news during the post-fight press conference for UFC Baku, with Dana White very calmly revealing the news when asked about the situation with Jones.

In a recent interview, Tom’s father Andy Aspinall made it clear that they weren’t happy with how it all played out.

 

Aspinall’s dad has his say on Jones saga

“I found out from Tom,” Aspinall explained to Uncrowned.

“At the same time Tom was calling me to tell me that Hunter [Campbell] had told him, Hunter text me saying, ‘Dana [White] has just announced that Tom is the champ’ — which was the same message he had sent Tom.”

“I sent a message back to Hunter saying, ‘I can’t think of a worse way you could have done it’. I just think it’s, I don’t know if pathetic is the word — I just feel they didn’t think about it. For me, the heavyweight championship of an organization is quite a big thing and I don’t think Tom deserved to find out at a press conference in the middle of the night.”

“I can’t think of a worse way to do it, maybe if they had’ve woke us up to tell us it would’ve been worse,” he added. “We just happened to be awake at the time. It’s poor man management of Jones and Tom. I like the personnel at the UFC, but for me, they just don’t do things right sometimes. Of course it’s a massively successful business, but I think something like that deserved more thought after everything we’ve been through with this.”

Quotes via Yahoo Sports

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

