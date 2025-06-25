Tom Aspinall’s dad isn’t happy with how UFC announced heavyweight title promotion

Tom Aspinall’s father has given his thoughts about how the UFC announced that his son was the new undisputed heavyweight champion.

It’s official – Tom Aspinall is the undisputed UFC heavyweight champion of the world. After a sensational run through the rest of the division, it seemed as if the Englishman was setting himself up for a showdown with Jon Jones after capturing the interim strap. Unfortunately, that didn’t come to fruition.

Instead, Aspinall has been promoted directly to being the new undisputed champion. He found out the news during the post-fight press conference for UFC Baku, with Dana White very calmly revealing the news when asked about the situation with Jones.

In a recent interview, Tom’s father Andy Aspinall made it clear that they weren’t happy with how it all played out.