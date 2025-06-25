Superbon views ONE 173 unification bout as “must-win” scenario
ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion Superbon is eager to make a huge statement when he defends his crown later this year.
The Thai superstar faces ONE Interim Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion Masaaki Noiri at ONE 173 on Sunday, November 16, inside Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.
The Thai striker suffered a crushing defeat to ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai in January at ONE 170. His dream of becoming a two-sport king was shattered after a second-round knockout loss.
In response to that loss, Superbon views his return as a must-win scenario if he wants to continue to sit among the best in the world.
With that in mind, the 33-year-old recognizes Noiri’s dangerous trajectory. The Japanese striker knocked out Tawanchai in the third round at ONE 172. That performance sent shockwaves through the division.
So if Superbon wants another crack at Tawanchai’s gold, he’s well aware that another loss could derail his aspirations permanently.
“This fight is going to prove again that I am a top-level fighter,” Superbon said.
“It’s very important for me to win and still be the champion. I want to go back to the rematch with Tawanchai – I cannot lose this fight.”
Masaaki Noiri vows to knock out Superbon at ONE 173
ONE Interim Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion Masaaki Noiri feels at the peak of his abilities after starching Tawanchai at ONE 172. And he’s confident he can deliver the same outcome once more against reigning featherweight kickboxing king Superbon.
Noiri respects Superbon’s greatness and championship pedigree. The Thai legend has dominated the kickboxing world for years. But the 32-year-old believes he has the tools to shock the world once again.
The interim champion has studied Superbon extensively. He believes the Thai striker presents an even greater challenge than Tawanchai. But Noiri’s confidence remains unshakable heading into the unification bout.
“I think Superbon is a great athlete,” he said.
“He’s stronger and more competitive than Tawanchai. I’m very grateful to be fighting him on such a grand platform. I promise it will end with a knockout – and I’ll be wearing the belt.”