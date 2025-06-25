Superbon views ONE 173 unification bout as “must-win” scenario

By BJPENN.COM Staff - June 25, 2025

ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion Superbon is eager to make a huge statement when he defends his crown later this year.

Superbon Singha Mawynn

The Thai superstar faces ONE Interim Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion Masaaki Noiri at ONE 173 on Sunday, November 16, inside Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.

The Thai striker suffered a crushing defeat to ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai in January at ONE 170. His dream of becoming a two-sport king was shattered after a second-round knockout loss.

In response to that loss, Superbon views his return as a must-win scenario if he wants to continue to sit among the best in the world.

With that in mind, the 33-year-old recognizes Noiri’s dangerous trajectory. The Japanese striker knocked out Tawanchai in the third round at ONE 172. That performance sent shockwaves through the division.

So if Superbon wants another crack at Tawanchai’s gold, he’s well aware that another loss could derail his aspirations permanently.

“This fight is going to prove again that I am a top-level fighter,” Superbon said.

“It’s very important for me to win and still be the champion. I want to go back to the rematch with Tawanchai – I cannot lose this fight.”

Masaaki Noiri vows to knock out Superbon at ONE 173

ONE Interim Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion Masaaki Noiri feels at the peak of his abilities after starching Tawanchai at ONE 172. And he’s confident he can deliver the same outcome once more against reigning featherweight kickboxing king Superbon.

Noiri respects Superbon’s greatness and championship pedigree. The Thai legend has dominated the kickboxing world for years. But the 32-year-old believes he has the tools to shock the world once again.

The interim champion has studied Superbon extensively. He believes the Thai striker presents an even greater challenge than Tawanchai. But Noiri’s confidence remains unshakable heading into the unification bout.

“I think Superbon is a great athlete,” he said.

“He’s stronger and more competitive than Tawanchai. I’m very grateful to be fighting him on such a grand platform. I promise it will end with a knockout – and I’ll be wearing the belt.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

ONE Championship Superbon

Related

ONE 173

Reug Reug, Anatoly Malykhin working with MMA icons for World Title rematch at ONE 173

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 23, 2025
ONE 173
ONE Championship

ONE Championship announces two title fights for ONE 173 in November

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 23, 2025

ONE Championship announced two massive bouts for its second monumental event in Japan this year. The promotion heads to Tokyo’s Ariake Arena on Sunday, November 16, for ONE 173.

Joshua Pacio
ONE Championship

Joshua Pacio open to move to flyweight MMA division in near future

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 23, 2025

ONE Strawweight MMA World Champion Joshua Pacio has been a mainstay at the top of the 125-pound ranks. But he’s now considering a move up to flyweight in the coming years.

Kulabdam
ONE Championship

Kulabdam gunning for ONE Championship contract at ONE Friday Fights 114

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 23, 2025

Thai knockout artist Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai hopes to secure a main roster contract with ONE Championship when he returns at ONE Friday Fights 114.

Reug Reug

Reug Reug unashamed of Senegalese superstardom: "I'm the greatest of them all"

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 19, 2025

ONE Heavyweight MMA World Champion “Reug Reug” Oumar Kane has transcended sports in his homeland. His split-decision victory over two-weight ONE MMA king Anatoly Malykhin last November transformed him from a superstar to a legend.

Jonathan Haggerty

Jonathan Haggerty responds to Yuki Yoza's call out: "He talks better than he fights"

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 19, 2025
Felipe Lobo
ONE Championship

Felipe Lobo shares prediction for fight vs Kulabdam at ONE Friday Fights 114

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 19, 2025

Third-ranked bantamweight Muay Thai contender Felipe Lobo is gearing up to face fellow renowned striker Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai at ONE Friday Fights 114. And he’s under no false pretenses of what to expect.

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues
ONE Championship

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues puts atomweight crown on line versus Johanna Persson at ONE Fight Night 33

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 19, 2025

Reigning ONE Women’s Atomweight Muay Thai World Champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues defends her strap against Swedish striker Johanna Persson, ONE Championship has announced.

Denice Zamboanga Stamp Fairtex ONE Fight Night 27
Stamp Fairtex

Stamp Fairtex hoping for end-of-year return to ONE

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 18, 2025

Former three-sport ONE World Champion Stamp Fairtex’s absence from competition has been felt by many of her fans. But the Thai superstar spoke out to give a glimmer of hope on when she plans to return.

Superlek Kiatmoo9 kicks Nabil Anane
Superlek Kiatmoo9

Superlek fueled by "new motivation" following setback to Nabil Anane

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 18, 2025

ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 is ready to bounce back stronger than ever.