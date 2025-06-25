Superbon views ONE 173 unification bout as “must-win” scenario

ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion Superbon is eager to make a huge statement when he defends his crown later this year.

The Thai superstar faces ONE Interim Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion Masaaki Noiri at ONE 173 on Sunday, November 16, inside Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.

The Thai striker suffered a crushing defeat to ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai in January at ONE 170. His dream of becoming a two-sport king was shattered after a second-round knockout loss.

In response to that loss, Superbon views his return as a must-win scenario if he wants to continue to sit among the best in the world.

With that in mind, the 33-year-old recognizes Noiri’s dangerous trajectory. The Japanese striker knocked out Tawanchai in the third round at ONE 172. That performance sent shockwaves through the division.

So if Superbon wants another crack at Tawanchai’s gold, he’s well aware that another loss could derail his aspirations permanently.

“This fight is going to prove again that I am a top-level fighter,” Superbon said.

“It’s very important for me to win and still be the champion. I want to go back to the rematch with Tawanchai – I cannot lose this fight.”