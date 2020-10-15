Scott Coker says Fedor Emelianenko is “50/50” on a rematch with Fabricio Werdum

Bellator president Scott Coker says that heavyweight legend Fedor Emelianenko is “50/50” on whether he wants a rematch with Fabricio Werdum.

It’s been over 10 years since Werdum pulled off one of the biggest upsets in MMA history when he finished Emelianenko by submission in a Strikeforce fight in June 2010. Werdum would parlay that win over Emelianenko into a UFC contract, where he eventually became the promotion’s champion. As for Emelianenko, he was very up-and-down during the 2010s after being the fighter of the decade in the 2000s. In recent years, Emelianenko has found a home in Bellator, whose promoter Scott Coker is also close friends with Werdum.

Since Werdum became a free agent following his submission win over Alexander Gustafsson in July, he has spoken to several organizations in free agency including Bellator. Coker has made it publicly known that he is interested in booking the rematch between Werdum and Emelianenko, but ultimately both fighters have to want it. We heard recently from Werdum himself that he wants to fight Emelianenko again. But according to Coker when speaking to MMAjunkie.com, Emelianenko isn’t as sold on the rematch as Werdum is.

“Fedor is, I think, 50/50 on it. It’s not the burning desire that maybe Fabricio wants it to be, but we’re gonna keep talking to Fedor and see if he wants to do it. And if Fedor wants to do it, then we will definitely do it because that might be a fight that he fights in Moscow or someplace on one of his last two fights,” Coker said.

We will likely find out soon what Bellator will do here because Werdum probably wants to find his new home sooner than later and hopefully, Emelianenko is open to the rematch.

Do you think Bellator and Scott Coker will be able to get the Fedor Emelianenko vs. Fabricio Werdum 2 contract signed?