Fedor Emelianenko wants Fabricio Werdum rematch, Scott Coker to “make it happen”

Fedor Emelianenko wants a rematch with Fabricio Werdum, and Bellator President Scott Coker is ready to “go make it happen” for the Russian legend.

Emelianenko and Werdum first met in 2010, under the Strikeforce banner, with Werdum winning by submission in a shocking upset. Today, when Emelianenko is under contract with Bellator, and Werdum is a free agent, the timing for a rematch between the two heavyweight legends seems perfect.

Emelianenko, for his part, is eager for a shot at redemption, and intends to discuss that possibility with Coker when they next meet.

“I have a meeting with Scott to discuss what the future holds as far as fighting,” Emelianenko told MMA Junkie. “Obviously, (the pandemic) is unfortunate. Tomorrow, there will be a fight without fans, but these are the times we’re living in.

“For myself, yes, I would like to fight [Werdum],” Emelianenko added. “Whether that’s a fight fans are interested in seeing or Bellator is interested in putting on, I don’t know that.”

When asked by MMA Junkie whether he’s interested in booking a rematch between Emelianenko and Werdum, Coker gave a positive response.

“(The plans) haven’t changed,” Coker said of a Werdum vs. Emelianenko rematch. “It’s just now we have a little beat now because of the COVID situation. We’re going to see how it goes because Europe has started to open up where you can actually have some fans. The numbers are way down and they kind of have it under control a little bit better than we do.

“… But listen, Fedor has to fight in front of fans. I think that’s why you don’t see a lot of the MMA stars fighting now because they need the fans there to support it. Fedor is the same way. He’s the greatest heavyweight of all time. For me, it would be a shame for him to fight in an arena where there’s nobody there to watch his last few fights. We’re going to play it by ear. This is actually the first time I’ve seen Fedor.

“I love Fabricio and it’s something really that’s Fedor’s decision,” Coker concluded. “One of the things I’m going to talk to Fedor tonight is, ‘Is this an important fight for you?’ Whatever he says, then we’ll go make it happen. If it’s an important fight to him, then we’ll probably put it together. If not, it doesn’t mean we won’t still pursue Fabricio.”

Who do you think would come out on top in a rematch between Fabricio Werdum and Fedor Emelianenko?