Scott Coker explains why Ryan Bader would beat Stipe Miocic

Bellator president, Scott Coker took a lot of flak for his recent tweet suggesting Ryan Bader is the best heavyweight in MMA right now.

Most fans and analysts believe Stipe Miocic, who reclaimed the UFC’s heavyweight belt this past weekend in Anaheim, to be the current ‘baddest man on the planet’.

However, the Bellator boss does not agree. Not only does Coker think Ryan Bader is the best heavyweight, but he knows he has the skillset to beat Miocic. Why he believes that is because of what Daniel Cormier accomplished early on in the fight.

“We all know that. Here is how I feel. If he fought Stipe, what would happen? I think he (Ryan Bader) is a better wrestler. He can deal with the striking ability,” Scott Coker said to Sherdog. “I think it would end up on the ground in a ground and pound situation. I think if ‘DC’ would rewind it, ‘DC’ is my boy I love that guy. If he were to rewind it, that is what he would do because he would win the fight.”

Not only does Scott Coker believe Ryan Bader is the best heavyweight alive, but he also says he beats Stipe Miocic eight out of 10 times if they fight.

“Bader has that transition game. I think Ryan Bader and Stipe would be a good fight but Bader and ‘DC’ would be an amazing fight. My guy could handle anyone of their champs. My guy has proven he has one-punch knockout power. To go through the gauntlet of the tournament and how he does against (Cheick) Kongo, I feel confident to say he is the best heavyweight in the world. These things, on any given day, one punch, one takedown, things could happen. If they fought 10 times, 8 out of 10 I think my guy wins.”

Who do you think would win a fight between Ryan Bader and Stipe Miocic? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 8/22/2019.