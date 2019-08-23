Conor McGregor was slated to fight Justin Gaethje before hand injury

Conor McGregor has not fought since UFC 229 when he lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov, but he was close to fighting in July at UFC 240.

The Irishman was eager to return to the Octagon and revealed to Ariel Helwani in an interview that he was going to fight Justin Gaethje at that event. However, UFC 240 would have taken place in Madison Square Garden, not in Edmonton as it did. But, a broken hand forced Conor McGregor out of that possible fight.

“I believe it was leaning towards Justin Gaethje at that time,” Conor McGregor said.

If this fight would have been the main event is unknown. But, it would have no doubt been the biggest fight of the year and the most anticipated scrap this year.

Conor McGregor last fought back at UFC 229 where he was submitted to Khabib Nurmagomedov in his return to the Octagon. It was his first fight in over two years after his venture into boxing when he took on Floyd Mayweather.

In his career, the Irishman is 21-4 as a pro and is the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion. He also holds notable wins over the likes of Eddie Alvarez, Jose Aldo, Nate Diaz, Max Holloway, Dustin Poirier, and Chad Mendes among others.

Justin Gaethje, meanwhile, is 20-2 and last fought back in March where he knocked out Edson Barboza. Before that, he knocked out James Vick to get back into the win column after suffering back-to-back losses to Alvarez and Poirier. He is currently scheduled to face Donald Cerrone in the main event of UFC Vancouver.

Whether or not this fight happens in the future is to be seen. But, Conor McGregor says there is a good possibility he returns to the Octagon later this year. Yet, he still says he wants the Khabib Nurmagomedov rematch.

Who do you think would have won the fight between Conor McGregor and Justin Gaethje? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 8/22/2019.