Robert Whittaker makes prediction for title fight with Israel Adesanya

Robert Whittaker has a prediction for his bout with Israel Adesanya and it doesn’t involve the judges.

Whittaker and Adesanya are set to collide on Oct. 5. “The Reaper” is the UFC middleweight title holder, while “The Last Stylebender” holds interim gold. They’ll do battle in a title unification bout. Their scrap will take place inside Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia.

Triple M’s The Rush Hour had Whittaker on as a guest recently. The UFC middleweight champion made a prediction for his bout with Adesanya (via MMAJunkie.com).

“That’s the biggest thing I took away from that fight [with Kelvin Gastelum],” Robert Whittaker said. “If Gastelum can puts hands on him, I can puts hands on him. Honestly, I think I’m going to finish him. I’m definitely going to look for the finish, but I think I’m going to finish him somewhere in the second, third round.”

Israel Adesanya is known for ruffling some feathers and the buildup to this fall’s middleweight title bout is no exception. Whittaker said he doesn’t see the purpose that Adesanya’s trash talk serves.

“It’s kind of another mentality I’ve always had, is I don’t understand why we’re trash talking each other, because literally we’re going to be punishing each other within X-amount of weeks,” Robert Whittaker said. “It’s like there’s no point. Anything you’ve got to say means nothing.”

Adesanya has gone as far as to compare Whittaker to a “meth head.”

“At the staredown, he just reminded me of like a meth head,” Adesanya told MMA Junkie at the UFC Hall of Fame ceremony. “When you look into someone’s eyes and you’re just like, yeah, and I’m looking at him like OK, cool. He’s a guy, he’s been here, he’s tough, he’s a vet in this game, so I don’t have to try and get under his skin. He’s not under my skin, and he says he doesn’t think about me, and I don’t want him to. I don’t expect him to. My coaches think about him a lot, though, and we’re going to devise a beautiful strategy to take him off.”

Do you think Robert Whittaker will secure the finish over Israel Adesanya?