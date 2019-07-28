Dana White clears the air on UFC welterweight title picture

UFC president Dana White says that Colby Covington is close to finally getting what he’s wanted for a long time: a title shot against UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. All he has to do is go out there next Saturday at UFC Newark and beat Robbie Lawler.

The head honcho of the UFC confirmed the news with reporters following UFC 240 (h/t Damon Martin):

Dana White says if Colby Covington beats Robbie Lawler, he will get the next welterweight title shot against Kamaru Usman#UFC240 — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) July 28, 2019

Covington has been waiting for a welterweight title shot for over a year now. He first won the interim title with a decision win over Rafael dos Anjos back at UFC 225 last June in Chicago. Covington was then set to fight Tyron Woodley at UFC 228, but had to pull out due to a nose injury. The UFC then stripped Covington of his interim title.

The UFC then tried to book Covington against Usman for an interim belt at UFC 233 in Anaheim, but the event was cancelled after White said Covington refused to fight for an interim belt. The UFC then gave Usman the title shot against Woodley at UFC 235 and Usman pulled off the upset and won the belt. Covington famously confronted White in a Las Vegas casino about getting a title shot and White told him he would get it.

However, Jorge Masvidal’s five-second KO win over Ben Askren at UFC 239 seemed to change things, and Leon Edwards is on an eight-fight win streak himself. Still, White appears to have kept his word to Covington. All he has to do now is beat Lawler at UFC Newark, and the welterweight title shot is his.

Do you agree with Dana White that Colby Covington should be next for Kamaru Usman, or would you prefer it was Jorge Masvidal or Leon Edwards?