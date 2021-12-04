Dana White says he’s tested negative for COVID: “Thank you Dr. Joe Rogan!”

UFC President Dana White says he has officially tested negative for COVID-19 following a suggested treatment plan from Joe Rogan.

Five days ago, the UFC boss revealed that he and his family had contracted the virus following a recent visit up north.

“We just went up to my place in Maine for Thanksgiving. It’s tradition,” White told The Jim Rome Podcast (h/t MMA Junkie). “We go up there, and somebody had it, and we get back, and we all tested positive for COVID. Literally the whole family and my family up in Maine, too.”

Dana White continued:

“We got back on Saturday. On Sunday, I cold plunge and steam every day. So I get out of the cold plunge and steam, and I spray the eucalyptus and I was like, ‘What the hell?’ I couldn’t smell anything. So I opened the bottle and start sniffing the bottle of eucalyptus, and I couldn’t smell and I was like, ‘I know what this means.’ I literally got out of the steam and got on my phone and called Joe Rogan.”

Now, just five days after testing positive, Dana White is apparently COVID free. The UFC President revealed the greats news in a recent interview with TMZ Sports.

“I’m incredible,” White said. “Today is day five, tested positive for COVID, and today this morning at 9 o’clock I tested negative. Thank you Dr. Joe Rogan!

“And himself. He did it himself,” Dana White responded to hearing that the UFC commentator also helped NFL star Aaron Rodgers recover. “Like forty other people that he’s close to he’s done this with. So here is the reality, in all seriousness. Joe Rogan is a brilliant guy and he talks to the most brilliant people out there. He studies, he does his homework on all of this stuff and it is a FACT that this works. So me and my wife are both 53-years-old. We both did it. My daughter is fifteen years old, she did it. My mother in law is eighty years old and she did it. My mother in law just walked by to go get a massage. We all feel like a million bucks.”

