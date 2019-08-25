Lightweight Nick Newell hopes to remain with Bellator following a first-round submission win over Corey Browning on the Bellator 225 preliminary card.

Newell was recently signed to a one-fight deal with Bellator after a failed stint on Dana White’s Contender Series. The congenital amputee fighter, who does not have a left hand, picked up a win on the regional circuit after the Contender Series and parlayed that into a one-fight deal with Bellator.

According to Bellator president Scott Coker, this fight against Browning was a showcase for Newell to show his new bosses what he can do inside the cage. He made good work on that, easily dispatching of Browning in the first round by stoppage.

After the fight, Newell took to social media to say he hopes to stick around in Bellator longer. Here’s what Newell had to say on his social media.

“Last night was special. Took me 10 long years to get here & I’m not going away. Thank you @bellatormma #FaaAllDay#Bellator225 #NewellWorldOrder”

Based on his flawless victory, there seems to be a very good chance that Coker and Bellator matchmaker Rich Chou will ink Newell to a long-term contract. Despite his physical limitations, Newell is a very good fighter and also someone that fight fans enjoy watching compete.

Though he only has one hand to use, Newell has beaten the odds to become a highly-skilled and dangerous mixed martial artist. He has a 16-2 record in MMA with 13 of those wins coming by stoppage. The only two losses in his entire career have come against Justin Gaethje in the World Series of Fighting and to Alex Munoz on the Contender Series. Otherwise, Newell has done nothing but win.

Now, let’s see if Coker decides to offer Newell a new deal.

Would you like to see Bellator ink Nick Newell to a new, long-term contract?