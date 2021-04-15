Michael Page returns at Bellator 258 against Derek Anderson

Bellator welterweight contender Michael Page will return to the cage when he takes on Derek Anderson at Bellator 258 in May.

ESPN’s Ariel Helwani was the first to report this Page vs. Anderson fight. It’s actually a re-booking of a fight that Bellator tried to book twice previously in 2017 and 2019. The hope is that in 2021 both men will stay healthy and make it to the fight. When they do meet at Bellator 258 on May 7, it will be a battle between two top-10 fighters in Bellator’s welterweight division. Page is the No. 2 ranked welterweight in Bellator while Anderson is ranked at No. 6. The winner of this fight would surely be in play for a title shot at 170lbs.

Michael “Venom” Page is back at Bellator 258 on May 7, sources say. He’s scheduled to fight Derek Anderson on the main card. They were supposed to fight in 2017 and 2019. MVP is on a four-fight winning streak, while Anderson has won three straight. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 15, 2021

Page (18-1) has been in Bellator since 2013 and he has racked up a 15-1 record in the promotion during that time. “Venom” coming off of a decision win over Ross Houston in his last fight. The problem is that Page has mostly fought lower-level competition, which has led to criticism from fans for the type of matchmaking Bellator does with him. Overall he is a highly skilled striker and an exciting fighter to watch, so hopefully, Anderson pushes him.

Anderson (17-3, 1 NC) has also been in Bellator since 2013 and he has gone 8-3 during that time. He is currently riding a three-fight win streak and his last win was a head kick KO over Killys Mota which was very impressive. Anderson also holds two notable wins over Patricky Pitbull, the brother of Bellator superstar Patricio Pitbull.

