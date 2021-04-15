Ticket prices for UFC 264: ‘McGregor vs Poirier 3’ are sky high

The ticket prices for UFC 264 have been released – and fans have noticed that the higher bracket of tickets could set them back by up to five figures.

The event on July 10 is set to mark the UFC’s return to Las Vegas in style. UFC president Dana White announced yesterday that Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier III will headline the blockbuster card, with the expectation being that there will be a full crowd of fans in attendance at the T-Mobile Arena.

However, as noted by Aaron Bronsteter, fans will have to dig deep into their pockets if they want to be there live to witness the trilogy fight.

Pre-sale tickets for #UFC264 go on sale this Thursday and range from $300-$10,000. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) April 14, 2021

Many have noted that this goes much higher than the tickets that were on sale for the UFC 261 show in Jacksonville, but given the difference in the two cards, that somewhat makes sense.

Usman vs Masvidal II is going to be a really important and fun fight for the welterweight division but by comparison, McGregor/Poirier could easily be the biggest fight of the year.

The majority of those attending won’t be forking out up to $10,000, especially in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, but we imagine there will be quite a few wealthy guests who can’t wait to get back in there and see these two lightweight warriors do what they do best.

There are still a few more PPV shows with fans in attendance that’ll be coming in the next couple of months, but the return to Las Vegas is going to be a big one for the UFC and the city as a whole.

