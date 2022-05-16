Michael Page feels Logan Storley “came to survive” during their Bellator 281 bout: “I have not one bruise or injury”

Michael ‘Venom’ Page feels pretty good coming out of his fight with Logan Storley at Bellator 281. It’s like he didn’t even compete in a fight.

‘MVP’ fought Storley in the main event of Bellator 281 last Friday night in London. With the interim welterweight strap on the line, the fight went the distance. After five rounds, Storley earned the victory via split-decision. However, it didn’t come without controversy.

Many thought that Page actually should’ve won the fight by decision, mainly due to Storley’s lack of damage. Even the normally reserved Scott Coker blasted the decision afterward. It seems that ‘MVP’ also thought that Storley didn’t do much in the way of damage.

Michael Page discussed his loss at Bellator 281 on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani. While he felt that he was losing the fight, he didn’t feel like Logan Storley did much either. The Brit even noted how he doesn’t have a single bruise or sore a few days after the contest.

“I’m going to be completely honest, based on the current ruleset that is in play, I assumed I would’ve lost. After Round 4, I’m having a casual conversation in the corner, and he told me, ‘I think you’re down, you need to go for the Hail Mary, try to knock him out,’ which is why I didn’t play it as tactical. If I was more tactical like I was in Round 4, just stayed away… but that’s just not my style. I want to try and go in and win, and win big.” (h/t MMAFighting)

Michael Page continued, “In retrospect, afterwards, I was like, ‘Yeah, he didn’t actually do anything.’ I’m being dead serious when I say I have not one bruise, not one sore, not one injury, nothing at all is lingering from that fight. I definitely don’t feel like I’ve had a five-round championship fight because he didn’t come to inflict damage. He came to survive.”

What do you think about Michael Page’s comments about his loss to Logan Storley?