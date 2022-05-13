Bellator 281 Results: Logan Storley defeats Michael Page (Highlights)

Tonight’s Bellator 281 event is headlined by a interim welterweight title fight between Michael Page and Logan Storley.

Page (20-1 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since October of 2021, where he defeated Douglas Lima by split decision. That victory extended MVP’s current win streak to six in a row, a stretch which includes six KO’s.

Meanwhile, Logan Storley (13-1 MMA) most recently competed back in February, where he earned a unanimous decision victory over the highly touted Neiman Gracie. ‘Storm’ has gone 8-1 since joining the Bellator ranks in the summer of 2017.

Round one of the Bellator 281 main event begins and Michael Page quickly takes the center of the cage. He leaps in with a combination. But Logan Storley jumps on a single leg. ‘MVP’ is doing a good job of defending the takedown thus far but he has his back pressed against the cage. Storley adjusts and drags Page down to the canvas. The British fighter immediately attempts to scramble back up to his feet but Storley is doing a good job of preventing him from doing so. Two minutes remain now as Logan locks in one hook. ‘MVP’ scrambles up to his feet but Storley is still draped all over him. The American drags Michael Venum Page back down to the canvas. Both men exchange body shots from the position. Thirty seconds remain in the round. Storley begins to work some knees to the thighs of his opponent. Page returns fire with some short punches. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the Bellator 281 main event begins and Michael Page is quickly on the hunt. He lands a good left hand and then a high kick which is partially blocked. Logan Storley shoots in for a takedown but it is not there. ‘MVP’ has his hands below his waist. He avoids a right hook and then just taunts his wrestling-heavy opponent. Page swings and misses with a right hand and that allows Storley to shoot under and grab a hold of a leg. The American drags ‘MVP’ down to the floor and begins to work some knees to the right thigh of Page. He moves to full guard position. Less than a minute remains in the round. Storley with a some decent left hands. He lands a right and then an elbow before the horn sounds to end round two.

Round three of the Bellator 281 headliner begins and Michael Page throws a flying knee and then a big right hand. He follows that up with a standing elbow. Logan Storley circles to his right as he looks to find a way inside. ‘MVP’ attempts to come over the top with a right hand but Storley ducks under and scores another big takedown. He has over three minutes to work now. Page is quickly working his way back to his feet. The American tries to keep him stifled with some knees. He switches to right hands as ‘Venum’ attempts to get back up. The crowd is growing restless but Storley finishes the round on top.

The fourth round of the Bellator 281 main event begins and Michael Page comes forward quickly. He feints with a combination and then leaps in with a nice right hand. Logan Storley appears to be ok but eats another right hand from ‘MVP’. The British standout lands a crisp jab up the middle. He follows that up with a right cross. Storley takes the center of the cage and swings and misses with a right. Page returns fire and lands flush with a right hand. He follows that up with a good combination. Ninety seconds remain in the round. Storley shoots in for a takedown attempt. He presses ‘MVP’ against the cage as the crowd showers him with boos. Logan drags Michael down to the floor and we are back to grappling. The horn sounds to end round four.

The fifth and final round of the Bellator 281 main event begins and Michael Page attempts a flying knee that misses. Storley shoots in for a takedown and gets it. ‘MVP’ is trying hard to get back to his feet but Logan is doing a good job of weighing on him. Storley establishes full guard and then moves to half guard position. Good shots from the American now. He smothers ‘MVP’ until the final horn.

Official Bellator 281 Result: Logan Storley def. Michael Page by split decision

What did you think of tonight’s Bellator London headliner?

