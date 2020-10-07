Former UFC light heavyweight Corey Anderson set to make Bellator debut against KO artist Melvin Manhoef

Former UFC light heavyweight contender Corey Anderson will make his Bellator debut when he takes on veteran striker Melvin Manhoef.

Bellator president Scott Coker confirmed to CBS Sports’s Brian Campbell that Anderson will take on Manhoef at a Bellator event scheduled to take place on November 5. The event is expected to be titled Bellator 251 and take place at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. It’s worth noting that Manhoef was supposed to fight at this weekend’s Bellator Paris card but his fight with Simon Biyong was scratched. Instead, he will now fight a month later against Anderson in what is a much tougher fight.

Just in on @CBSSportsHQ:@ScottCoker announces light heavyweight Corey Anderson will make @BellatorMMA debut on Nov. 5 against hard-hitting veteran Melvin Manhoef on @CBSSportsNet — Brian Campbell (@BCampbellCBS) October 7, 2020

Anderson (13-5) was one of the top-five ranked light heavyweights in the UFC, but he was granted his release from the promotion after asking for it. The 31-year-old Anderson is coming off of a KO loss to current UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz but prior to that had racked up a four-fight win streak that included notable victories over Glover Teixeira, Johnny Walker, and Ilir Latifi. Overall, Anderson had a record of 12-5 in the Octagon. He was also the winner of The Ultimate Fighter 19’s light heavyweight bracket.

Manhoef (34-14-1, 2 NC) is a long-time veteran of mixed martial arts, having made his debut in the sport way back in 1995. Over the years, the now-44-year-old Manhoef has fought for numerous promotions including Strikeforce, DREAM, ONE Championship, KSW, Cage Rage, M-1, and most recently, Bellator. Since 2014, Manhoef has been a full-time member of the Bellator roster, going 4-3, 1 NC overall in the Bellator cage. Some of Manhoef’s notable victories include Hisaki Kato, Evangelista Cyborg, and Mark Hunt.

