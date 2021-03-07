Report | Dan Hardy responds after reports of him being fired by UFC an BT Sport over alleged incident emerge

UFC analyst Dan Hardy was reportedly relieved of his commentating duties by the UFC and BT following an alleged incident on Fight Island.

Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of his newsletter that Hardy was allegedly involved in an incident with a female employee on Fight Island. According to Meltzer, the respected longtime wrestling and mixed martial arts journalist, Hardy has been fired by both the UFC and BT Sport (h/t The MMA Opinion).

Hardy has not directly confirmed the report, but he did make a cryptic tweet on his social media on Saturday, the day before the news came out that he had been let go.

There is nothing more insulting, than to have your integrity questioned by someone with questionable integrity. #FixUp #LookSharp #ActRight — Dan Hardy (@danhardymma) March 6, 2021

Hardy was involved in an incident on Fight Island last summer where he got into a verbal confrontation with referee Herb Dean over a late stoppage in the fight between Francisco Trinaldo and Jai Herbert. UFC president Dana White was not happy with the incident and made a public statement discouring its commentating team from getting into it with the officials. According to White, he warned everyone in his company that he would fire them if they got into a spat with an official following what happened with Hardy and White.

Details of what exactly happened between Hardy and this female employee on Fight Island aren’t known. It is certainly disappointing that Hardy will no longer be part of the UFC television broadcasts going forward as he brought a lot of enthusiasm and knowledge to the table. However, he is said to be planning a comeback, which would certainly keep him busy. According to Meltzer, Hardy wants to fight Nick Diaz in a potential comeback fight.

UPDATE: Dan Hardy commented on the report. You can read his tweets below.

Rather misleading headline there, @bjpenndotcom. Not entirely accurate either.

I am no longer working directly with the UFC. The ‘female’ part is irrelevant. It was a disagreement over an opportunity missed, or withheld, and I’d love some answers but can’t get any. https://t.co/OWN3huP8Pe — Dan Hardy (@danhardymma) March 7, 2021

Thank you for the kind words and support. I’m doing just fine, and am not going anywhere. I’ll still be breaking fights down on my channel, and elsewhere… 😏 I’m here in service of MMA, and sometimes that puts you on the other side of the line. I’m fine with that. 👊🏼 — Dan Hardy (@danhardymma) March 7, 2021

