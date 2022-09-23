Bellator 285 Results: Benson Henderson defeats Peter Queally (Highlights)

Tonight’s Bellator 285 event is headlined by a key lightweight contest featuring Benson Henderson taking on Peter Queally.

Henderson (30-11 MMA), a former UFC lightweight champion, most recently competed back in January where he earned a split decision victory over Islam Mamedov. That win had snapped a three-fight losing skid for ‘Smooth’, as he had previously suffered defeats to Michael Chandler, Jason Jackson and Brent Primus.

Meanwhile, Peter Queally (13-7-1 MMA) will enter Bellator 285 looking to rebound, this after suffering a TKO loss to Patricky Freire in his most recent appearance last November. That setback had snapped a two-fight losing skid for the Dublin native.

Round one begins and Peter Queally comes forward with an early combination. Benson Henderson answers with a low kick. Another combination from the Irishman. ‘Smooth’ circles and lands a low kick. He shoots in and gets Queally down to the floor. Henderson working some short shots and knees. Queally begins to wall-walk and eventually gets back to his feet. Benson Henderson quickly closes the distance and pushes Peter right back up against the cage. The former UFC champion lands some good knees before Queally eventually gets to his feet and breaks free. Henderson with a some heavy kicks. He lands another and presses Peter against the cage. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the Bellator 285 main event begins and Henderson throws a low kick that connects with the groin area of Peter Queally. The referee steps in so the Irishman can take a minute to recover. He does and we restart. Benson Henderson instantly shoots in on a takedown and gets it. Queally works his way back to his feet but eats a barrage of punches and knees from ‘Smooth’ for his efforts. Peter finally gets off the fence and immediately comes forward with a 1-2. Henderson counters nicely with a right hand. He presses forward and pushes Queally against the cage. Good body shots from Henderson. Queally fires back with a knee. The fighters battle in the clinch. Queally breaks free and misses with a combination as the horn sounds to end round two.

Round three of the Bellator 285 headliner begins and it doesn’t take long for Benson Henderson to take the fight to the ground. He begins unloading some solid ground and pound and Peter Queally looks visibly frustrated. Good knees from the top by ‘Smooth’. He looks to take the back of Queally but the Irishman won’t let him. Peter gets back to his feet but Benson won’t let him off the fence. Good punches and knees from the former UFC champion. One minute remains in the round. Henderson continues to control the action until the final horn.

Round four begins and Benson Henderson lands a big elbow and Peter Queally goes down. Big shots and now some knees from ‘Smooth’. He is looking to finish this fight. More hard knees the body and thigh from Henderson. He switches to some body shots and then moves to the head. Queally gets to his feet but eats a combination that ends in a hard body kick. Henderson quickly pushes the Irishman back against the cage. He begins working the body with knees and punches. He has completely dominated Queally these past two rounds. Another big knee from ‘Smooth’ to close out round four.

The fifth and final round of the Bellator 285 main event begins and Benson Henderson is fired up. He lands a big kick to the body of Peter Queally. He swarms the Irishman with a barrage of punches and kicks. ‘Smooth’ shoots in for a single leg and presses Queally back against the cage. Henderson goes to the body and Queally answers with some uppercuts. The fighters separate and the Irishman lands a nice kick. Henderson returns fire with one of his own. He lands another and then shoots in and pushes Peter against the cage. One minute remains in the fight.

Official Bellator 285 Result: Benson Henderson def. Peter Queally by unanimous decision (49-45 x3)

