Cris Cyborg discusses a potential return to the UFC: “If they start to pay the fighters, then maybe we can sit down”

Cris Cyborg is discussing a potential return to the UFC.

The former UFC women’s featherweight champion has no plans to return to the UFC unless they change their business model.

Cyborg signed with the UFC in 2015 and fought 7 times for the promotion. The Brazilian’s only loss was to Amanda Nunes (22-5 MMA) at UFC 232 in December of 2018.

Following her stint with the UFC, Cyborg signed a multi-year contract with Bellator.

Speaking to ‘Essentially Sports‘, Cyborg explained why she left one promotion for another:

“In the UFC, I had a nice time but hard times, too, making me think, ‘Maybe I’m going to retire. Maybe I’m going to take a break.’ Because there was a lot of stress outside the cage, not just inside. And I said, ‘I really want to be happy. I love my job.’ And since signing with Bellator, it’s made me more motivated, made me dream again, and I’m happy to work with them. It’s not about odds, it’s not about games, it’s not about damage to my brand, it’s not about lies, you know.”

Cyborg added:

“It’s stressful. It’s not good. Then I started fighting for (Bellator), and now I love, and I’m excited here. I’m happy, and I don’t have stress. I just train and do my best, that’s it.”

Cyborg, the current Bellator women’s featherweight champ, 37, has defended her title 4 times and seems to be very happy at her new home.

In speaking with ‘MMA Junkie‘, Cris Cyborg had this to say when asked about a potential return to the UFC:

“That chapter is closed. They really don’t want to make the fights they want me to make, and they really don’t want to pay the fighters. So, if they start to pay the fighters, then maybe we can sit down, but I believe I have to think about my future than just think about my ego.”

As for what is next for the champion, Cyborg is on the verge of making her professional boxing debut against Simone Silva in Brazil at Fight Music Show 2 this Sunday, Sept. 25th.

Do you think the UFC will ever lure Cris Cyborg back? Will you be watching her boxing debut this weekend?

