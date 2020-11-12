Bellator 252: ‘Pitbull vs Carvalho’ Live Results & Highlights

Bellator remains in Uncasville, Connecticut for Bellator 252. The fight card features Patricio Pitbull defending his featherweight belt against Pedro Carvalho in the main event. The featherweight grand prix also continues after a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Patricio Pitbull (30-4) is on a five-fight winning streak where he won and defended the featherweight title three times. He also knocked out Michael Chandler in 61 seconds to win the lightweight title to become a champ-champ in Bellator. Pitbull is coming off a decision win over Juan Archuleta to defend his belt in the opening round of the featherweight grand prix.
In his career, Pitbull holds notable wins over Emmanuel Sanchez, Daniel Weichel, Henry Corrales, and Wilson Reis, twice. He is considered the face of Bellator and actually picked Carvalho as his opponent in the selection show back in January.
Pedro Carvalho (11-3) is on a six-fight winning streak and is 4-0 in Bellator. Last time out, he submitted Sam Sicilia to advance to the quarterfinals of the featherweight grand prix. In his Bellator tenure, he also holds notable wins over Derek Campos and Daniel Crawford.
Bellator 252 also sees a very intriguing co-main event as undefeated welterweights Yaroslav Amosov and Logan Storey collide. Also on the main card is the other quarterfinal matchup in the featherweight grand prix as Emmanuel Sanchez and Daniel Weichel have their rematch. On the prelims, highly-touted prospect, Aaron Pico returns the cage, as well as Keri Melendez.
Main Card:
- Patricio Pitbull vs. Pedro Carvalho – for featherweight title; featherweight grand prix quarterfinal
- Yaroslav Amosov vs. Logan Storley
- Emmanuel Sanchez def. Daniel Weichel via unanimous decision (48-46, 49-46, 49-45)
It’s official.
Emmanuel Sanchez moves on to face the winner of @PatricioPitbull vs. @PCarvalhoMMA for the @BellatorMMA Featherweight World Title #Bellator252 pic.twitter.com/DK8ITJELGW
— Scott Coker (@ScottCoker) November 13, 2020
Prelims:
- Aaron Pico def. John de Jesus via KO (punches) at 4:12 of Round 2
Sheesh #Bellator252 pic.twitter.com/jmzv951a52
— Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) November 12, 2020
Absolutely vicious power from @AaronPicoUSA – the evolution continues #Bellator252 pic.twitter.com/jf0T9PYoar
— Scott Coker (@ScottCoker) November 12, 2020
- Keri Melendez def. Emilee King via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:02 of Round 1
Picked her shots, then found the finish 👏@KeriMelendez415 moves to 5️⃣-0️⃣ with her RNC submission win over Emilee King. #Bellator252https://t.co/4JTb2wkm7V pic.twitter.com/mxXATLXDKB
— Bellator Europe (@Bellator_Europe) November 12, 2020
- Manny Muro def. Devin Powell via unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)
- Jornel Lugo def. Schyler Sootho via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27 x2)
- Lucas Brennan def. Andrew Salas via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26 x2)
- Roman Faraldo def. Pat Casey via KO (flying knee) at 2:30 of Round 2
🔥 Striking clinic by @RomanFaraldo!
An outstanding Bellator MMA debut and finish from Faraldo on the #Bellator252 prelims ⤵️https://t.co/4JTb2wkm7V pic.twitter.com/t50RinxuD9
— Bellator Europe (@Bellator_Europe) November 12, 2020
- Trevor Gudde def. Khonry Gracie via TKO (knee & punches) at 3:28 of Round 3
✅ Great mullet & great finish.
Trevor Gudde opens up the #Bellator252 prelims with an impressive stoppage victory over Khonry Gracie ⤵️https://t.co/4JTb2wkm7V pic.twitter.com/Zj33oZwP1m
— Bellator Europe (@Bellator_Europe) November 12, 2020