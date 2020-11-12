Bellator 252: ‘Pitbull vs Carvalho’ Live Results & Highlights

Bellator remains in Uncasville, Connecticut for Bellator 252. The fight card features Patricio Pitbull defending his featherweight belt against Pedro Carvalho in the main event. The featherweight grand prix also continues after a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Patricio Pitbull (30-4) is on a five-fight winning streak where he won and defended the featherweight title three times. He also knocked out Michael Chandler in 61 seconds to win the lightweight title to become a champ-champ in Bellator. Pitbull is coming off a decision win over Juan Archuleta to defend his belt in the opening round of the featherweight grand prix.

In his career, Pitbull holds notable wins over Emmanuel Sanchez, Daniel Weichel, Henry Corrales, and Wilson Reis, twice. He is considered the face of Bellator and actually picked Carvalho as his opponent in the selection show back in January.

Pedro Carvalho (11-3) is on a six-fight winning streak and is 4-0 in Bellator. Last time out, he submitted Sam Sicilia to advance to the quarterfinals of the featherweight grand prix. In his Bellator tenure, he also holds notable wins over Derek Campos and Daniel Crawford.

Bellator 252 also sees a very intriguing co-main event as undefeated welterweights Yaroslav Amosov and Logan Storey collide. Also on the main card is the other quarterfinal matchup in the featherweight grand prix as Emmanuel Sanchez and Daniel Weichel have their rematch. On the prelims, highly-touted prospect, Aaron Pico returns the cage, as well as Keri Melendez.