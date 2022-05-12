Anthony Johnson announces comeback after recovering from serious illness: “When I’m back you’ll see a different, more dangerous version of what you’ve already seen”

Bellator star Anthony Johnson has confirmed he’s aiming to get back into the cage and hopes to do so before the end of the year.

After four years away from active competition, Anthony Johnson – also known as ‘Rumble’ – made a triumphant return last year when he knocked out José Augusto to progress in the Bellator Light Heavyweight Grand Prix. He was initially scheduled to take on Vadim Nemkov in the semi-finals but unfortunately, a serious illness led to him withdrawing from the tournament.

A lot of fans were concerned for his well being but after some uncertainty, he recently confirmed that he still wants to compete, and he wants to come back before the end of 2022.

In this latest post, he’s doubled down on that and has also provided an update regarding his training.

“1st DAY BACK. If you knew the path I’m on you’d understand this is a big step. When I’m back you’ll see a different, more dangerous version of what you’ve already seen. @drcpeacock always has me ready when a battle is announced. Nothing to announce yet but hopefully before the yr is over I’ll get the green light.”

Who do you want to see Anthony Johnson face when he returns to the Bellator cage?