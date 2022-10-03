Aaron Pico provides update after dislocating shoulder at Bellator 286: “I will be champion one day”

Bellator featherweight contender Aaron Pico has provided an update after his brutal injury on Saturday.

At Bellator 286 last weekend, the 26-year-old returned to the cage to face Jeremy Kennedy. Prior to the bout, champion Patricio Pitbull stated he would fight Pico if defeated the UFC veteran. Sadly, that title shot won’t be happening anytime soon.

On Saturday, the featherweight contender lost by first-round stoppage. However, the defeat had little to do with Pico’s effort. In the opening minute of the fight, the 26-year-old dislocated his shoulder and spent the rest of the round trying to pop it back in.

When Aaron Pico returned to his corner, his coach, Brandon Gibson, ruthlessly tried to pop his shoulder back into place. Sadly, the doctor refused to let the featherweight continue fighting and stopped the contest. With that, his title shot, and six-fight winning streak, went down the drain.

Despite the brutal loss, the featherweight contender appears to be in good spirits. On Instagram, Pico gave an update regarding his injury and gave his thoughts on the defeat. Despite the bump in the road, he is confident he will be champion soon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aaron Pico (@aaronpicousa)

“My shoulder’s still a little sore. Yesterday in the first round, I think it was the first 30 seconds, I threw a hook, and my shoulder popped out. My strategy was just try to make it through the first round to get to the second round and put the shoulder back into place, and I tried in the fight. Midway through the fight I kept trying to put it back into place, but it just wouldn’t go. So I made it out of the first round, and my order to my coach was – keep in mind, guys, he’s not an expert, he’s not a chiropractor, he doesn’t know how to put shoulders back into place.” (h/t MMAJunkie)

He continued, “My orders to him were, ‘Hey, my shoulder’s out, do whatever you possibly can to put it back into place.’ So we tried everything, and we couldn’t do it, and ultimately the fight was stopped, which was probably the smartest thing, and I was rushed to the hospital and put it back into place. I still feel like there’s some things that we need to clear up, but I’m gonna see a shoulder doctor on Tuesday and get some MRIs done and heal this thing. I will be champion one day. The road is a little bit rougher than I would like, but it’s all good. I’m in good spirits.”

