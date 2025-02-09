Dricus du Plessis responds to Khamzat Chimaev’s diss following UFC 312: ‘Waste of potential’

Dricus du Plessis Hits Back at Khamzat Chimaev

During an interview with Full Send MMA, Dricus du Plessis responded to the post on ‘X’ from Khamzat Chimaev and threw a shot at the top contender’s past inactivity.

“I’ll see you when I see you,” du Plessis said. “I hope we can make it International Fight Week, a big one. I think he tweeted something, he actually did tweet it, because when his tweets make sense it’s his agent, and when it’s just random English words, it’s him. He said this fight [is a bullsh*t fight]. Well, try to get to a fight. Couldn’t get the welterweight title, definitely not getting the middleweight title. Talk about a waste of potential.”

Du Plessis has shared his belief that his next fight will be against Chimaev. He feels the fight will garner far more interest than a bout against Nassourdine Imavov, who is fresh off a second-round TKO finish over former two-time UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

During his UFC 312 post-fight interview, Du Plessis also teased a possible matchup against UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira. DDP ended up telling reporters that the “Poatan” fight can wait in favor of a showdown with Chimaev. Pereira will be busy soon enough, as he’s set to put his 205-pound title at stake against Magomed Ankalaev in the UFC 313 headliner on March 8th.

