Belal Muhammad shares surprising take on Kamaru Usman vs. Joaquin Buckley

Belal Muhammad has an interesting stance on Kamaru Usman’s UFC Atlanta main event against Joaquin Buckley. Usman and Buckley will go one-on-one inside State Farm Arena this Saturday. It’s a pivotal clash in the welterweight division. Usman is looking to prove that he’s still an elite 170-pounder at 38 years old. Meanwhile, Buckley is hoping to solidify that he represents a new generation of fighters that are putting the old guard out to pasture. Muhammad has had beef with Usman since the two got physical during an unaired episode of the “Pound 4 Pound” podcast. Still, “Remember the Name” might surprise you with how he feels about Usman vs. Buckley. RELATED: KAMARU USMAN SHOOTS DOWN POTENTIAL FIGHT WITH BELAL MUHAMMAD: “WHAT DO YOU HAVE TO OFFER ME?”

Muhammad Rooting for Usman

In a new video posted on his YouTube channel, Belal Muhammad explained why he’s actually hoping Kamaru Usman gets the win over Joaquin Buckley this weekend (via MMAJunkie).

“Usman, I think his keys to victory: Obviously, set the pace,” Muhammad said. “Don’t get out of character. ‘Keep it simple, stupid.’ Keep your jab. You have a good jab. You have a good pace of pushing guys to the fence and holding them there and making it your speed. Buckley is going to be a lot faster. Slow him down. He’s going to be chaotic. You have to have disciplined defense. Don’t switch stances left and right – you’re not good from southpaw. You get hit a lot. Watch his big head kicks. Usman, I’m cheering for you. I know you said there’s nothing there for you with me next, but I want to see you win. Then I want to see you in the cage.”

Usman recently said he doesn’t feel there is a need to fight Muhammad now that “Remember the Name” lost the UFC Welterweight Championship to Jack Della Maddalena. If “The Nigerian Nightmare” is able to defeat Buckley, a bout with the No. 1-ranked 170-pounder could very well be in play. It would also be a matchup that could put Usman back in a title bout, but for now, “New Mansa” figures to be a stern task.