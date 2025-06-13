Justin Gaethje explains frustration with UFC: ‘They came to my house begging me’
Justin Gaethje has detailed his issues with the UFC brass.
Gaethje’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, recently turned some heads during his appearance on Submission Radio. The top MMA manager revealed that Gaethje is considering hanging up his gloves if he doesn’t get a UFC lightweight title shot in his next outing. As it stands, Gaethje is upset that he isn’t involved in the vacant title fight scheduled for UFC 317, which will see Ilia Topuria take on Charles Oliveira.
Following Abdelaziz’s interview, Gaethje spoke out on why he’s at odds with the UFC.
RELATED: JUSTIN GAETHJE CONSIDERING RETIREMENT IF UFC DOESN’T MEET HIS DEMAND
Justin Gaethje Demands More From UFC
During an appearance for “The Makeshift Podcast,” Justin Gaethje made it clear that he feels the UFC owes him for being a company man (h/t MMAJunkie).
“They owe me a championship fight,” Gaethje said on “The Makeshift Podcast.” “I’m 3-1 in my last four. They came to my house begging me to fight Max Holloway at UFC 300. I consider that an exhibition fight. I don’t mean that the loss is not on my record. I mean it had nothing to do with rankings. In the time that I did that, Dustin Poirier, who I just beat, got a good win over (Benoit) Saint Denis and then fought for the belt
“Since I’ve won (vs. Fiziev), the champion has been saying he wants to fight me. So they could have easily set that up, but they didn’t. Then he vacates, and then Oliveira is 2-2 in his last fights, already has a loss to Makhachev, and they bring a brand-new guy in, and I get f*cked again. So I’m not going to fight any of these motherf*ckers for fun unless they pay me so much more money.”
Gaethje will be keeping a close eye on the lightweight title fight between Oliveira and Topuria. Many believe “The Highlight” could ultimately receive a shot against the winner, given his fan favorite style and the fact that he’s long stuck around the title picture despite only capturing interim gold. Gaethje has made it his mission to capture undisputed UFC gold before his career comes to an end.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Justin Gaethje UFC