Belal Muhammad recalls favorite moment in UFC title win over Leon Edwards

Muhammad Made Edwards ‘Remember the Name’

During the UFC 315 countdown show, Belal Muhammad looked back on his title win over Leon Edwards. He recalled the moment he knew everything went exactly how he anticipated.

“Before the fight, I said I’m going to get him to a breaking point, and the best part of the fight is going back and seeing him in the fifth round where his coach is trying to give him a motivational speech, and he tells him, ‘Shut the F up,'” Muhammad recalled. “I love that turmoil because that’s what I said it was going to be.”

Muhammad will be looking for his first successful UFC title defense when he meets Jack Della Maddalena on Saturday. The championship collision is scheduled to headline UFC 315 in Montreal. Maddalena’s title shot was initially planned for Shavkat Rakhmonov, who couldn’t make the date due to an injury.

“Remember the Name” has made it clear that he believes he will once again showcase his dominance when he faces Maddalena. While Muhammad is the favorite, Maddalena is known for his fierce striking and things could get interesting if he can keep the fight standing. Muhammad also has confidence in his standup abilities, so it’ll be interesting to see who gets their way on fight night.

