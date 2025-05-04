Belal Muhammad recalls favorite moment in UFC title win over Leon Edwards

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 4, 2025

Belal Muhammad has reflected on his favorite moment during his UFC title win against Leon Edwards.

Belal Muhammad lifts Leon Edwards

Muhammad challenged Edwards for the UFC Welterweight Championship on July 27, 2024. Muhammad executed his game plan flawlessly, scoring a unanimous decision victory thanks to his superior grappling. This marked the first UFC title win for Muhammad.

Ahead of the fight, there was a lot of banter between the two. “Remember the Name” relishes the fact that he lived up to his word.

Muhammad Made Edwards ‘Remember the Name’

During the UFC 315 countdown show, Belal Muhammad looked back on his title win over Leon Edwards. He recalled the moment he knew everything went exactly how he anticipated.

“Before the fight, I said I’m going to get him to a breaking point, and the best part of the fight is going back and seeing him in the fifth round where his coach is trying to give him a motivational speech, and he tells him, ‘Shut the F up,'” Muhammad recalled. “I love that turmoil because that’s what I said it was going to be.”

Muhammad will be looking for his first successful UFC title defense when he meets Jack Della Maddalena on Saturday. The championship collision is scheduled to headline UFC 315 in Montreal. Maddalena’s title shot was initially planned for Shavkat Rakhmonov, who couldn’t make the date due to an injury.

“Remember the Name” has made it clear that he believes he will once again showcase his dominance when he faces Maddalena. While Muhammad is the favorite, Maddalena is known for his fierce striking and things could get interesting if he can keep the fight standing. Muhammad also has confidence in his standup abilities, so it’ll be interesting to see who gets their way on fight night.

BJPenn.com will be bringing you live coverage of the UFC 315 card. You will find live results and video highlights on Saturday. Keep it locked on the homepage for all of the pre-fight and post-fight tidbits as well.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Belal Muhammad

