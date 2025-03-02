Belal Muhammad gives breakdown of Leon Edwards vs. Sean Brady ahead of UFC London
UFC Welterweight Champion Belal Muhammad has given his assessment of Leon Edwards vs. Sean Brady.
Edwards was initially scheduled to take on Jack Della Maddalena in the main event of UFC London. Plans changed when Maddalena was called on to face Muhammad for the UFC welterweight title at UFC 315. Edwards will now go one-on-one with Brady.
With Edwards vs. Brady locked in for March 22, Muhammad has discussed the matchup.
Belal Muhammad Opines on Edwards vs. Brady
During an interview with MMAJunkie.com, Belal Muhammad was asked for his take on the upcoming tilt between Leon Edwards and Sean Brady. “Remember The Name” is intrigued by the fight.
“You just had a whole camp for me, you just fought Usman, and then when you’re looking at Jack, he was a whole different style than us, but it’s not going to be a change for you,” Muhammad said. “Even when you’re training for Jack, he’s a boxer. Brady is going to need to box to get inside of you, so your distance control should be good, your hands should be good.
“Then Brady has to come to you on short notice, so it’s going to be an interesting fight. I don’t think Brady is going to be able to get in on him with his takedowns. I think Brady shoots kind of like Usman where he reaches, and he doesn’t really have great setups. And in a bigger cage, I think Leon is going to be able to stick and move, kick and move. But I’m excited to see it.”
During a recent training video, Edwards admitted that he offered to step up to face Muhammad in a rematch. Things didn’t work out as the UFC couldn’t move “Rocky” out of the UFC London card given it’s strongly focused on his fight. Perhaps with a win over Brady, Edwards can find himself back in the welterweight title picture.
