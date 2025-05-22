Jack Della Maddalena reveals key differences between Islam Makhachev and Belal Muhammad

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 22, 2025

Jack Della Maddalena has shared some key differences between Islam Makhachev and Belal Muhammad.

Jack Della Maddalena Belal Muhammad Islam Makhachev

Maddalena captured the UFC Welterweight Championship by defeating Belal Muhammad in the UFC 315 headliner. The win for “JDM” opened the door for Makhachev to move up in weight to challenge for the 170-pound gold. That’s why Makhachev will be vacating the UFC Lightweight Championship.

Now that Maddalena knows who his next challenger will be, he laid out the biggest change he expects from his upcoming opponent.

RELATED: JACK DELLA MADDALENA EXPECTS ISLAM MAKHACHEV TO RETURN TO LIGHTWEIGHT AFTER HE “TAKES HIM OUT

Biggest Difference Between Makhachev and Belal

Speaking to Mitchell Woodcock of “The West Sport Show,” Jack Della Maddalena shared that he thinks Belal Muhammad actually presents different looks in the standup as opposed to Islam Makhachev. With that said, Maddalena is expecting a tougher challenge.

“I think Islam Makhachev is a better version of Belal,” Maddalena said. “I think his striking on the feet is easier than Belal because he’ll stay in one stance. He’s more traditional style, but he’s pound-for-pound No. 1. So, it’s a tough fight, but I guess we’ll just watch his fights again, make a solid game plan, and then just start working at it from pretty much now. I’m going to start working on ways to beat him, different ways to get back to my feet, stuffing the takedown. I’m pretty confident I can get this one done.”

Makhachev’s lightweight gold will officially be vacated once the UFC 317 main event begins on June 28. Former UFC Featherweight Champion Ilia Topuria will take on Charles Oliveira for the vacant 155-pound gold.

A date for Maddalena vs. Makhachev has not been determined at this time. It makes sense, given that Maddalena just recently captured the 170-pound title from Muhammad. Stick with BJPenn.com for the latest updates on when Maddalena vs. Makhachev could be taking place.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Belal Muhammad Islam Makhachev Jack Della Maddalena UFC

Related

Alex Pereira vs Magomed Ankalaev

Magomed Ankalaev's manager makes big prediction for possible Alex Pereira rematch

Harry Kettle - May 22, 2025
Sean O'Malley Merab Dvalishvili
Sean O'Malley

Merab Dvalishvili teases rival Sean O'Malley in champion's latest skit

Harry Kettle - May 22, 2025

UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili teased rival Sean O’Malley in a recent skit ahead of UFC 316.

Ian Machado Garry and Shavkat Rakhmonov
UFC

Ian Machado Garry explains excitement over new era for UFC's welterweight division

Harry Kettle - May 22, 2025

UFC star Ian Machado Garry has explained why he’s so excited to see how the new era evolves in the welterweight division.

Jailton Almeida, UFC 311, Results, UFC
UFC

Jailton Almeida expresses frustration with UFC's heavyweight division

Harry Kettle - May 22, 2025

UFC heavyweight Jailton Almeida has explained his ongoing frustration with the current state of the division.

Paddy Pimblett, UFC, MMA
UFC

Paddy Pimblett outlines two-fight path to UFC lightweight title

BJ Penn Staff - May 21, 2025

Paddy Pimblett has his eyes on the UFC lightweight title, and he doesn’t think it’s far away.

Khabib Nurmagomedov, Islam Makhachev, UFC, MMA

Khabib Nurmagomedov takes issue with Islam Makhachev's new hobby: 'I don't like this'

BJ Penn Staff - May 21, 2025
Charles Oliveira, UFC 317, Ilia Topuria
Ilia Topuria

Charles Oliveira makes first prediction for UFC 317 title fight with Ilia Topuria

BJ Penn Staff - May 21, 2025

Charles Oliveira has made his first public prediction for his UFC 317 title fight with Ilia Topuria.

Merab Dvalishvili and Sean O'Malley
UFC

Sean O'Malley's coach claims the Sphere lights contributed to 'Suga' losing at UFC 306

Cole Shelton - May 21, 2025

Tim Welch, the head coach of Sean O’Malley, has a unique reason for his fighter’s loss to Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 306.

Jon Jones, UFC
UFC

UFC champ Jon Jones updates on his career status: 'I don’t know if I wanna call it retired'

BJ Penn Staff - May 21, 2025

UFC heavyweight champ Jon Jones claims he isn’t retired. However, it doesn’t sound like we’ll see him in action any time soon either.

Jose Aldo
UFC

Jose Aldo shares refreshing take on UFC matchmaking following retirement announcement

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 21, 2025

Jose Aldo has no issues with how he was booked at the end of his UFC run.