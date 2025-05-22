Jack Della Maddalena reveals key differences between Islam Makhachev and Belal Muhammad

Biggest Difference Between Makhachev and Belal

Speaking to Mitchell Woodcock of “The West Sport Show,” Jack Della Maddalena shared that he thinks Belal Muhammad actually presents different looks in the standup as opposed to Islam Makhachev. With that said, Maddalena is expecting a tougher challenge.

“I think Islam Makhachev is a better version of Belal,” Maddalena said. “I think his striking on the feet is easier than Belal because he’ll stay in one stance. He’s more traditional style, but he’s pound-for-pound No. 1. So, it’s a tough fight, but I guess we’ll just watch his fights again, make a solid game plan, and then just start working at it from pretty much now. I’m going to start working on ways to beat him, different ways to get back to my feet, stuffing the takedown. I’m pretty confident I can get this one done.”

Makhachev’s lightweight gold will officially be vacated once the UFC 317 main event begins on June 28. Former UFC Featherweight Champion Ilia Topuria will take on Charles Oliveira for the vacant 155-pound gold.

A date for Maddalena vs. Makhachev has not been determined at this time. It makes sense, given that Maddalena just recently captured the 170-pound title from Muhammad. Stick with BJPenn.com for the latest updates on when Maddalena vs. Makhachev could be taking place.