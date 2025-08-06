Artem Lobov reveals what went wrong for Conor McGregor against Khabib Nurmagomedov

Artem Lobov has given his thoughts on what went wrong for his former friend Conor McGregor when he fought Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor staredown

Way back in October 2018, Conor McGregor challenged Khabib Nurmagomedov for the UFC lightweight championship. To this day, it’s the biggest fight in the history of mixed martial arts, and it’s one that was won by Khabib via submission. While that would usually be the end of the story, it’s safe to say that the two have continued to have a pretty notable rivalry over the years.

While a rematch never quite came to fruition, McGregor hasn’t been afraid to go after Khabib in the media – and vice versa. Nowadays, though, they’re in very different spots, with Khabib enjoying retirement and Conor being surrounded by controversy everywhere he goes.

In a recent interview, McGregor’s former friend Artem Lobov gave his thoughts on what went wrong for the Irishman back at UFC 229.

Lobov’s view on McGregor/Khabib

“I know that fight bothers Conor because he didn’t train at all for that fight,” Lobov explained. “Twice a week he was training for Khabib. I tried to get him to [Las Vegas] and said ‘We have to do this’, and he told me to f— off, he just didn’t want to do it.

“He was in the wrong mindset, the party mindset. Training twice a week and that’s it. So when I saw the fight, I was like ‘Oh my god, if only you trained four times a week, you probably would’ve beaten him’.

“But imagine him in a full camp and the Conor that fought Eddie Alvarez. Imagine that Conor fighting Khabib. That’s what I want to see.”

