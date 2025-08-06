Former champion Tyson Fury rejects idea of possible boxing comeback

By Harry Kettle - August 6, 2025

Former heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury has rejected the idea of making a comeback in the sport.

Tyson Fury

In the wake of his second straight defeat at the hands of Oleksandr Usyk, Tyson Fury revealed that he would be walking away from the sport of professional boxing. He announced his retirement in a short video and while many people felt as if he would eventually break it, that hasn’t proven to be the case thus far. Of course, this is combat sports we’re talking about here, and retiring has proven to be a temporary decision for many great fighters over the years.

RELATED: Tyson Fury backs Jake Paul to knock out Anthony Joshua in potential boxing match

Alas, for now, Fury seems to have his heart set on staying away. There are so many possible bouts out there for him, including a showdown with Anthony Joshua that boxing fans have been waiting to see for over a decade. Both men know and understand the cultural relevance it would have in the UK, but they’ve opted against getting it booked for the time being.

In a recent video while he was out at the races, Fury was once again asked about his future in boxing, and he was pretty honest when giving his answer.

 

Fury talks about a possible boxing comeback

“Too old, look at my beard, all grey,” he said. “Boxing is a young man’s game.”

Quotes via Sky Sports

Do you believe that Tyson Fury will actually stay retired from professional boxing? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Boxing News Tyson Fury

Related

Anthony Joshua, Jake Paul

Tyson Fury backs Jake Paul to knock out Anthony Joshua in potential boxing match

Harry Kettle - July 21, 2025
Jake Paul
Jake Paul

Jake Paul has accepted a fight against Anthony Joshua, according to Turki Alalshikh

Cole Shelton - July 17, 2025

Jake Paul could have his next fight set, and it would be the biggest challenge of his career.

Anthony Joshua, Jake Paul
Boxing News

Eddie Hearn reveals talks have begun for possible Anthony Joshua vs Jake Paul fight

Harry Kettle - July 14, 2025

Matchroom Boxing’s Eddie Hearn has revealed that Anthony Joshua vs Jake Paul could legitimately happen.

Ilia Topuria, Jake Paul, UFC 317
UFC

Jake Paul promoter claims latest fight did better 'numbers' than UFC 317, but fans are skeptical

BJ Penn Staff - July 4, 2025

Jake Paul was back in action last Saturday, taking on Mexican boxing veteran Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in a cruiserweight clash. Ahead of time, much was made of the fact that the boxing match was going head-to-head with the stacked UFC 317 MMA card in Las Vegas.

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr
Julio Cesar Chavez

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. arrested by ICE, faces deportation just days after loss to Jake Paul

Cole Shelton - July 3, 2025

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. has been arrested by ICE as he faces deportation back to Mexico.

Eddie Hearn

Former UFC star inks deal with Eddie Hearn to pursue boxing career

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 3, 2025
Jake Paul, boxing
Jake Paul

WATCH | Jake Paul bails on interview after getting roasted for his boxing ability

BJ Penn Staff - June 27, 2025

Jake Paul does not take kindly to criticism of his boxing skill.

Dana White, Jake Paul, UFC 317, MMA
Jake Paul

Dana White reacts to Jake Paul's next boxing match going head-to-head with UFC 317

BJ Penn Staff - June 23, 2025

Dana White will have some competition when UFC 317 goes down in Las Vegas this Saturday. On the same night, Jake Paul is set to meet Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in the boxing ring.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford Noche UFC
Canelo Alvarez

Dana White answers big question regarding Canelo vs. Crawford and Noche UFC

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 22, 2025

Dana White has two big events lined up on the same night, but he dropped some news that’ll make both boxing and MMA fans happy.

Dana White Canelo Alvarez Terence Crawford
Canelo Alvarez

Dana White caught in middle of scuffle between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 22, 2025

UFC CEO Dana White found himself in-between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford during a heated moment.