Former champion Tyson Fury rejects idea of possible boxing comeback

Former heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury has rejected the idea of making a comeback in the sport.

In the wake of his second straight defeat at the hands of Oleksandr Usyk, Tyson Fury revealed that he would be walking away from the sport of professional boxing. He announced his retirement in a short video and while many people felt as if he would eventually break it, that hasn’t proven to be the case thus far. Of course, this is combat sports we’re talking about here, and retiring has proven to be a temporary decision for many great fighters over the years.

Alas, for now, Fury seems to have his heart set on staying away. There are so many possible bouts out there for him, including a showdown with Anthony Joshua that boxing fans have been waiting to see for over a decade. Both men know and understand the cultural relevance it would have in the UK, but they’ve opted against getting it booked for the time being.

In a recent video while he was out at the races, Fury was once again asked about his future in boxing, and he was pretty honest when giving his answer.