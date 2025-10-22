Arnold Allen reveals he was attacked in Montreal for not speaking French

Arnold Allen wins

UFC star Arnold Allen has said that he was attacked in the street in Montreal, Canada for not speaking French.

When you’re talking about some of the most relaxed, laid-back guys in mixed martial arts, Arnold Allen is a name that comes to mind. While the Englishman is an absolute machine when he gets into the Octagon, he tends to be a pretty chilled out dude during interviews and in his interactions on social media.

It’s been a while since we’ve seen Allen in the cage and although he called for a few fights in 2025, they have yet to come to fruition. Hopefully, we get to see him get back in there and compete sooner rather than later.

Unfortunately, Allen has had some troubles outside of the UFC recently, as he noted in the following video.

Allen reveals attack incident in Montreal

“I’m in Montreal currently, training for stuff and I got beat up in the street because I wasn’t using French,” he told his viewers. “I got jumped because I didn’t speak French. That’s what the bruises are all about, don’t worry about it.”

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

Arnold Allen is an incredibly nice guy, so you’d have to imagine that this was just a group of people trying to look tough on the street. Either way, we send our best wishes to him, and we hope to see him doing what he does best in the cage soon.

What do you make of this incident? When he does return, who do you believe that ‘Almighty’ should face as he attempts to climb further up the ladder in the featherweight rankings? Let us know your thoughts on this and his career as a whole, BJPENN Nation!

