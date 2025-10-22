Sean O’Malley issues warning to Merab Dvalishvili ahead of Petr Yan rematch

By Harry Kettle - October 22, 2025
Merab Dvalishvili, Sean O'Malley

UFC star Sean O’Malley has issued a warning to former rival Merab Dvalishvili ahead of his UFC 323 rematch against Petr Yan.

In the main event of UFC 323 in December, Merab Dvalishvili will defend his UFC bantamweight championship against Petr Yan. It will serve as a rematch following their first meeting a few years back, which ‘The Machine’ won to put himself in line for a shot at the belt. If Merab wins, it will take him to 4-0 in 2025, cementing his position as Fighter of the Year beyond a shadow of a doubt.

RELATED: Popular UFC analyst dismisses Petr Yan’s chances against Merab Dvalishvili in rematch

While many believe Dvalishvili will be able to get the job done, some are concerned about him burning out given how active he’s been throughout the course of the year. Either way, though, it’s expected to be a pretty fascinating encounter between two of the best bantamweights on the planet.

In a recent podcast, Dvalishvili’s former foe Sean O’Malley issued a warning regarding Merab’s improved striking.

O’Malley’s view on Dvalishvili/Yan 2

“Could that be his downfall? He’s way more confident in his hands, and his hands have improved a lot,” O’Malley said of Dvalishvili on his YouTube channel. “He actually cracked me a few times in that second fight. It’s just so hard to fight someone when you have to respect their wrestling so much, and then they start throwing hands. He’s doing a really good job of mixing it up.

“Could that be the downfall for him vs. Petr? He gets a little bit confident in those hands, Petr’s counters – I rewatched me vs. Petr a couple of days ago, and the couple times I would sit in there with the one-two, and he would counter so f*cking hard and fast. If Merab does decide ‘I do want to trade with him a little bit,’ that could be his downfall.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Merab Dvalishvili Petr Yan Sean O'Malley UFC

Related

Arnold Allen wins

Arnold Allen reveals he was attacked in Montreal for not speaking French

Harry Kettle - October 22, 2025
Paul Craig, UFC
Tom Aspinall

Paul Craig reveals he was once offered heavyweight fight against Tom Aspinall

Harry Kettle - October 22, 2025

Former UFC star Paul Craig has revealed that he was once offered the chance to fight Tom Aspinall at heavyweight.

Mario Bautista
UFC

Mario Bautista believes it's 'going to take everything I have' to beat Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC 321

Cole Shelton - October 21, 2025

Mario Bautista knows he will have his hands full when he takes on Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC 321.

Jack Della Maddalena
Jack Della Maddalena

Jack Della Maddalena's coach explains why Islam Makhachev is 'a bit easier' than Belal Muhammad

Cole Shelton - October 21, 2025

Ben Vickers, the coach of Jack Della Maddalena, believes Islam Makhachev will be an easier fight than Belal Muhammad was.

Patchy Mix UFC 320 loss
UFC

Sergio Pettis on Patchy Mix UFC 320 loss: "I feel for Patch"

Dylan Bowker - October 21, 2025

Sergio Pettis has a history with Patchy Mix and weighed in on the former Bellator MMA champion taking his second loss in the UFC at UFC 320. Patchy Mix actually finished Pettis to claim the Bellator strap, with Mix entering the UFC with the backing of some tremendous hype. Now he is 0-2 in the UFC, and while Mix fell short to Jakub Wikłacz by way of split decision, in some people’s eyes, that bout verdict was on the controversial side.

Ciryl Gane

Ciryl Gane reveals mindset change after Jon Jones loss: 'It's different than before'

Cole Shelton - October 21, 2025
MMA
UFC

MMA has "become an aggressively right wing sport", per prominent analyst

Dylan Bowker - October 21, 2025

MMA has been quite overt about its political partisanship as of late, according to one of the most widely known analysts within mixed martial arts. This was discussed during a recent interview conducted by acclaimed MMA great Demetrious Johnson when he had Luke Thomas as a guest on his personal YouTube channel. On his channel Mighty, Luke Thomas got into which part of the political continuum the UFC is nestled in, Thomas said,

Jon Jones and Alex Pereira
Jailton Almeida

Jon Jones vs. Alex Pereira is a 'tough fight' to predict, says UFC 321 heavyweight

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 21, 2025

Alex Pereira is calling for a UFC White House clash with Jon Jones, and a top contender thinks the dream fight would be a close call.

Dan Miragliotta raises Kyle Nelson's arm at UFC Vancouver
UFC

UFC legend slams athletic commissions amid Dan Miragliotta debacle in Vancouver

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 21, 2025

A former UFC slugger has some strong words for athletic commissions following Dan Miragliotta’s performance as an official in Vancouver.

UFC 321 - Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane staredown
Dan Hardy

UFC 321 fight between Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane will be one-sided, says popular analyst

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 21, 2025

UFC 321 will be headlined by Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane, and one analyst thinks it’ll be a one-sided affair.