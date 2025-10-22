Paul Craig reveals he was once offered heavyweight fight against Tom Aspinall

Former UFC star Paul Craig has revealed that he was once offered the chance to fight Tom Aspinall at heavyweight.

For so many years, Paul Craig was a real fan favorite in the world of mixed martial arts. From stunning victories to amusing tidbits in interviews, the Scottish sensation certainly knows how to play to the crowd. Plus, he had one of the best weigh-in traditions ever seen in the UFC.

However, following his most recent loss, Craig is now living life away from MMA following his retirement. He seems to be content with his decision but in a sport like this, you can never say never when it comes to a potential return.

With that being said, Craig may not have a whole lot of trust in the UFC’s matchmaking, especially after revealing that the light heavyweight regular was once offered a clash with none other than Tom Aspinall.

Paul Craig was offered Tom Aspinall fight

“I was meant to fight [Aspinall]. The UFC tried sandbagging me with this young guy — they said, ‘he’s a heavyweight, so you’ll have to fight at heavyweight.’ I said, ‘the guy’s an absolute monster, what are you trying to do to me?’”

Craig is the kind of guy who will take on just about any challenge, but Aspinall may have been a step too far. Of course, this weekend, Tom will make his return to the cage when he defends his UFC heavyweight championship against Ciryl Gane in the main event of UFC 321.

How do you believe a fight between these two would’ve gone? Let us know your thoughts on this and Paul’s career as a whole, BJPENN Nation!