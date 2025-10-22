Paul Craig reveals he was once offered heavyweight fight against Tom Aspinall

By Harry Kettle - October 22, 2025
Paul Craig, UFC

Former UFC star Paul Craig has revealed that he was once offered the chance to fight Tom Aspinall at heavyweight.

For so many years, Paul Craig was a real fan favorite in the world of mixed martial arts. From stunning victories to amusing tidbits in interviews, the Scottish sensation certainly knows how to play to the crowd. Plus, he had one of the best weigh-in traditions ever seen in the UFC.

RELATED: UFC star Paul Craig reveals ‘really bad eating disorder’ impacted middleweight performances

However, following his most recent loss, Craig is now living life away from MMA following his retirement. He seems to be content with his decision but in a sport like this, you can never say never when it comes to a potential return.

With that being said, Craig may not have a whole lot of trust in the UFC’s matchmaking, especially after revealing that the light heavyweight regular was once offered a clash with none other than Tom Aspinall.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HOME OF FIGHT (@homeoffight)

Paul Craig was offered Tom Aspinall fight

“I was meant to fight [Aspinall]. The UFC tried sandbagging me with this young guy — they said, ‘he’s a heavyweight, so you’ll have to fight at heavyweight.’ I said, ‘the guy’s an absolute monster, what are you trying to do to me?’”

Craig is the kind of guy who will take on just about any challenge, but Aspinall may have been a step too far. Of course, this weekend, Tom will make his return to the cage when he defends his UFC heavyweight championship against Ciryl Gane in the main event of UFC 321.

How do you believe a fight between these two would’ve gone? Let us know your thoughts on this and Paul’s career as a whole, BJPENN Nation!

Related

Mario Bautista

Mario Bautista believes it's 'going to take everything I have' to beat Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC 321

Cole Shelton - October 21, 2025
Jack Della Maddalena
Jack Della Maddalena

Jack Della Maddalena's coach explains why Islam Makhachev is 'a bit easier' than Belal Muhammad

Cole Shelton - October 21, 2025

Ben Vickers, the coach of Jack Della Maddalena, believes Islam Makhachev will be an easier fight than Belal Muhammad was.

Patchy Mix UFC 320 loss
UFC

Sergio Pettis on Patchy Mix UFC 320 loss: "I feel for Patch"

Dylan Bowker - October 21, 2025

Sergio Pettis has a history with Patchy Mix and weighed in on the former Bellator MMA champion taking his second loss in the UFC at UFC 320. Patchy Mix actually finished Pettis to claim the Bellator strap, with Mix entering the UFC with the backing of some tremendous hype. Now he is 0-2 in the UFC, and while Mix fell short to Jakub Wikłacz by way of split decision, in some people’s eyes, that bout verdict was on the controversial side.

Ciryl Gane
UFC

Ciryl Gane reveals mindset change after Jon Jones loss: 'It's different than before'

Cole Shelton - October 21, 2025

Ciryl Gane made a major change to his mindset after he lost to Jon Jones in the first round for the heavyweight title.

MMA
UFC

MMA has "become an aggressively right wing sport", per prominent analyst

Dylan Bowker - October 21, 2025

MMA has been quite overt about its political partisanship as of late, according to one of the most widely known analysts within mixed martial arts. This was discussed during a recent interview conducted by acclaimed MMA great Demetrious Johnson when he had Luke Thomas as a guest on his personal YouTube channel. On his channel Mighty, Luke Thomas got into which part of the political continuum the UFC is nestled in, Thomas said,

Jon Jones and Alex Pereira

Jon Jones vs. Alex Pereira is a 'tough fight' to predict, says UFC 321 heavyweight

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 21, 2025
Dan Miragliotta raises Kyle Nelson's arm at UFC Vancouver
UFC

UFC legend slams athletic commissions amid Dan Miragliotta debacle in Vancouver

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 21, 2025

A former UFC slugger has some strong words for athletic commissions following Dan Miragliotta’s performance as an official in Vancouver.

UFC 321 - Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane staredown
Dan Hardy

UFC 321 fight between Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane will be one-sided, says popular analyst

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 21, 2025

UFC 321 will be headlined by Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane, and one analyst thinks it’ll be a one-sided affair.

Joe Rogan UFC commentator, Max Hollway
Max Holloway

Joe Rogan argues Max Holloway is not 'the real BMF' in the UFC

BJ Penn Staff - October 21, 2025

If you consider Max Holloway the UFC’s true “BMF” champion, Joe Rogan has a message for you:

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 207
Mario Bautista

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 207 with Mario Bautista and Chris Barnett

Cole Shelton - October 21, 2025

The 207th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview UFC 321.