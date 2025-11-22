UFC Qatar Bonus Report: Waldo Cortes-Acosta one of four ‘POTN’ winners

The Octagon invaded Doha for today’s UFC Qatar event, and four fighters wound up taking home performance bonuses.

The 14-bout fight card was headlined by a high stakes lightweight bout featuring Arman Tsarukyan taking on Dan Hooker. The contest resulted in a statement win for Tsarukyan. The Armenian standout was able to get the better of Hooker right from the opening bell, landing some big punches and kicks before taking the fight to the ground. Although ‘The Hangman’ survived the opening frame, things did not get any better for the veteran in round two. Arman Tsarukyan once again took the fight to the floor where he proceeded to unload some solid ground and pound before ultimately locking up a fight-ending arm-triangle choke. Following his dominant win, Arman proceeded to callout reigning UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria.

UFC Qatar event was co-headlined by a pivotal welterweight bout featuring Belal Muhammad taking on Ian Machado Garry. The fight proved to be a competitive three round affair. Garry was able to get off some solid leg kicks throughout the 15-minute battle, one of which actually sent the former welterweight champion down to the canvas momentarily. While Belal Muhammad was able to sneak in some decent shots, he couldn’t find a way to get ‘The Future’ to the ground and was ultimately outpointed on the feet. It was a good win for Garry, but likely not one which will secure him a title shot.

Following the conclusion of today’s event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that four fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

Performance of the night: Arman Tsarukyan earned an extra $50k for his second-round submission victory over Dan Hooker in today’s UFC Qatar main event (see that here).

Performance of the night: Waldo Cortes-Acosta pocketed an extra $50k for his 82-second knockout victory over Shamil Gaziev (see that here).

Performance of the night: Luke Riley earned an extra $50k for his second-round knockout victory over Bogdan Grad (see that here).

Performance of the night: Kyoji Horiguchi pocketed an extra $50k for his third-round submission victory over Tagir Ulanbekov (see that here).

Are you surprised by any of the performance bonuses handed out by Dana White and company following the conclusion of today’s UFC Qatar event? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

