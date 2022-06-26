Former UFC title challenger Antonio ‘Bigfoot’ Silva suffers another brutal KO loss (Video)

Antonio “Bigfoot” Silva continues to suffer brutal knockout losses.

Silva has accomplished a lot in his pro MMA career. He was the only EliteXC Heavyweight Champion in the promotion’s short history. He was also the Cage Warriors Super Heavyweight Champion

“Bigfoot” never won gold in the UFC or Strikeforce but he picked up some huge wins over the likes of Fedor Emelianenko and Alistair Overeem.

These days, however, Silva has not been looking good inside the cage and it has left many fans concerned.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Silva was matched up with Oleg Popov, who was 14-1 going into the fight with 10 finishes, at MMA Series 53 in Moscow, Russia this past weekend.

Things did not end well for Antonio Silva as he was knocked out cold in the second stanza.

Bigfoot Silva just got knocked out COLD in Russia he is now 1-10-1 in his last 12 fights. it’s time to retire pic.twitter.com/xnHYqgLkHU — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) June 25, 2022

This is the seventh straight loss for Silva and the fifth straight time he’s been stopped, which includes a kickboxing match and a bare-knuckle bout. In his last 10 combat sports outings, Silva has gone 1-9.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Many have been calling for “Bigfoot” to call it quits. The 42-year-old, who at one point had a pro MMA record of 17-4, has dropped to 19-14, 1 NC and his best days inside the cage are long gone.

Back in 2021, Silva told AG Fight that he had been dealing with a lot of problems in his personal life and he believed he’d be back on track with his professional career.

“(The problem) was here (in the head). From 2014 onwards, my life went downhill, not only in my professional life but also in my personal life. Personal things I did that influenced my professional life. At the time I thought I was right, I didn’t see the error and this is a snowball. You reap what you sow. I made a big change. I wish I had this head and this personal life for years. Surely now it is a ‘Pezão’ from ten years ago that will return. I had to fall several times to see where I went wrong. Falling is important, but the most important thing is to get up and, thank God, I managed.”