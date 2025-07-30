Anna Jaroonsak reveals comeback motivation: “I almost quit fighting because of all the negative comments online”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - July 29, 2025

The demons that nearly derailed Anna “Supergirl” Jaroonsak’s promising career are finally in the rearview mirror. After a brutal mental health battle that kept Thailand’s rising star away from competition for nearly two years, the atomweight striker has rediscovered her passion for combat.

Anna "Supergirl" Jaroonsak

The 19-year-old phenom squares off against Teodora Kirilova at ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs. Jarvis on Prime Video on Friday, August 1, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s legendary Lumpinee Stadium. Supergirl enters the Muay Thai bout walking a path back to elite competition that has been anything but straightforward.

November 2023 marked a turning point that Jaroonsak never saw coming. Her crushing defeat to Cristina Morales wasn’t just another loss on the record books — it was the catalyst for a downward spiral that threatened to end her fighting career permanently. The devastation began hours before the opening bell when a simple morning routine went catastrophically wrong.

What should have been routine preparation transformed into a nightmare scenario. Supergirl’s pre-fight vitamins, taken on an empty stomach at 4 AM, triggered nausea that left her vomiting in venue bathrooms. The physical discomfort was merely a preview of the psychological warfare that would follow in the coming months.

Furthermore, the mental toll of modern combat sports began weighing heavily on someone who had been throwing strikes since childhood. Social media’s double-edged sword cut deep into Jaroonsak’s psyche, transforming fan criticism into debilitating anxiety attacks. Sleep became elusive as negative online commentary played on repeat in her mind.

“I remember training so hard for that fight, I was incredibly fit and ready. I thought, ‘Oh, I’ll definitely win easily.’ But then, the morning of the fight, I made a mistake without realizing it,” she said.

“Woke up at 4 AM, took my usual vitamins, including Vitamin C, on an empty stomach. When I got to the venue, I started feeling nauseous. I tried eating a banana, and immediately, I threw up in the bathroom,” she said.

Anna Jaroonsak Describes Her Mental Health Struggles

The fighter who had compiled over 40 Muay Thai victories by age 16 suddenly found herself questioning everything about her chosen profession. Jaroonsak’s meteoric rise through Thailand’s striking ranks meant nothing when panic attacks began consuming her daily routine. The “Supergirl” moniker felt like a cruel joke during her darkest moments.

Building a new life away from Bangkok’s spotlight became essential for Jaroonsak’s recovery process. But her Phuket gym project provided purpose beyond competition while modeling opportunities offered creative outlets she’d never explored. The physical distance from Thailand’s capital allowed mental space to heal wounds that went deeper than any opponent’s strikes.

Consequently, multiple comeback offers from ONE Championship fell on deaf ears throughout her extended hiatus. The fire that once burned bright inside Thailand’s youngest elite striker had been reduced to smoldering embers. Until recently, when familiar feelings began stirring inside her chest once again.

“Honestly, I’ve been fighting since I was 8 years old, training constantly without any long breaks. But over the past couple of years, as I started gaining recognition and social media became a big part of it, it really affected my mental health,” she said.

“I almost quit fighting because of all the negative comments online. I felt so down, almost depressed and having panic attacks. Sometimes I couldn’t even sleep.

“ONE has contacted me many times before, but I wasn’t ready then. I was busy with work, and that ‘I want to punch someone’ feeling just wasn’t there. But now, I genuinely feel ready.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Anna "Supergirl" Jaroonsak ONE Championship

Related

Regian Eersel

Regian Eersel targets George Jarvis' conditioning: "Gonna let him feel my energy"

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 28, 2025
George Jarvis at ONE Friday Fights 85
ONE Championship

George Jarvis dismisses Regian Eersel's credentials: "He's not a Muay Thai fighter"

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 28, 2025

George “G-Unit” Jarvis is cutting through the hype like a perfectly timed knee through guard. The English challenger sees Regian Eersel‘s championship reign as kickboxing smoke and mirrors and he’s aiming to expose him with real Muay Thai.

Youssef Assouik
ONE Championship

Youssef Assouik outlines path to victory at ONE Fight Night 34: "I will be more aggressive"

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 27, 2025

Youssef Assouik learned valuable lessons during his promotional debut and now plans to unleash a completely different version of himself. The Danish-Moroccan striker has spent months adjusting his approach after gaining crucial experience with ONE Championship’s unique 4-ounce gloves format.

Shamil Gasanov
Shamil Gasanov

Shamil Gasanov vows revenge mission: "I'll look for any method to beat him"

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 27, 2025

Shamil Gasanov has carried the sting of defeat for over a year, and now the Dagestani destroyer finally has his chance at redemption. The featherweight contender’s burning desire for vengeance against Garry Tonon has fueled every training session since their first encounter ended in heartbreak.

George Jarvis at ONE Friday Fights 85
ONE Championship

George Jarvis fights for two generations: "Everything's for him now"

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 24, 2025

George Jarvis discovered that becoming a father transformed his understanding of sacrifice in ways training never could. The British striker now carries the weight of providing for his son while honoring the man who shaped him.

Ben Tynan

Ben Tynan fires shots at heavyweight MMA elite: "I'm beating everyone"

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 24, 2025
Yod-IQ
ONE Championship

Yod-IQ outlines urgent path to victory against Alessio Malatesta: "I need to win"

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 23, 2025

Yod-IQ Or Pimolsri knows that Friday night could change everything for him. The rising Muay Thai star has won seven straight at ONE Friday Fights, but what awaits could be a life-changing contract.

Kirill Grishenko
ONE Championship

Kirill Grishenko ready to shut down Ben Tynan: "It's a great opportunity"

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 23, 2025

Kirill Grishenko has nothing but respect for Ben Tynan, but that won’t stop him from destroying his record. The former title challenger believes his experience will prove decisive in Bangkok, Thailand.

Jeremy Pacatiw
ONE Championship

Jeremy Pacatiw becomes new father days before pivotal fight: "Starting my own little family"

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 22, 2025

Jeremy Pacatiw has discovered that fatherhood brings an entirely different kind of excitement than competition. The Filipino striker finds himself balancing athletic preparation and supporting his wife as they care for their newborn son.

Anna
ONE Championship

Anna Jaroonsak builds new life away from Bangkok: "We want the gym to feel like a family"

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 22, 2025

Anna Jaroonsak has discovered that sometimes the best way to rediscover your fighting passion is by helping others find theirs. The Thai sensation has traded Bangkok’s bustling streets for Phuket’s tropical paradise.