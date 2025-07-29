Jon Anik open to knockdown rule in MMA after Steven Nguyen-Mohammed Yahya controversy: ‘It does exist for a reason’

By Cole Shelton - July 29, 2025

UFC commentator Jon Anik is open to the idea of a knockdown rule in MMA after watching the Steven Nguyen-Mohammed Yahya fight.

Jon Anik

Nguyen took on Yahya on the prelims of UFC Abu Dhabi at featherweight. Nguyen dropped Yahya five times in the first round and got another knockdown in the second round for six total, before the doctor stopped it at the end of the second round. However, many fans wanted the fight to be stopped sooner, and Jon Anik agrees, as he believes that the fight could have been stopped early in the first round.

“I felt like the fight should’ve been stopped. Paul Felder said toward the end of Round 2, ‘This fight is not going to continue, right? Because a physician is going to get involved here.’ Bisping first called for a potential stoppage because of all the knockdowns at the two-and-a-half-minute mark of Round 1,” Anik said on Anik & Florian Podcast. “I do believe, because we’re not assessing concussive damage live in the moment. But, after a myriad of knockdowns, I’m not saying there should be a knockdown rule in mixed martial arts. But it does exist for a reason. After six or even of these f*****g things we can stop the fight.”

In total, Yahya absorbed 108 strikes and was knocked down six times, which Jon Anik believes shouldn’t have happened.

Jon Anik believes Jason Herzog or the corner should’ve stopped the fight

Ultimately, Jon Anik thinks the fight should have been stopped way sooner.

Anik believes the blame is on the ref, Jason Herzog, as well as Muhammed Yahya’s corner.

“What are we doing in the form of fighter safety? Maybe I should call my friend Jason Herzog, who I really do love and be like, ‘Hey Jason, it’s Jon,” Anik said. “Do me a favor and just stop the fight?’… Plenty (of blame on the corner). And it’s probably shame on me for not acknowledging their culpability in all of this. I don’t know. I watched it and I don’t know if I’m being particularly reactionary, but it was not good.”

The fight ended up being stopped at the end of the second round. Yahya is now 0-3 in the UFC.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Jon Anik UFC

Related

Robert Whittaker pose

Robert Whittaker reflects on UFC Abu Dhabi loss to Reinier de Ridder: 'This isn't the end'

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 29, 2025
Bryce Mitchell walkout
Din Thomas

Bryce Mitchell will struggle against elite bantamweights, says UFC personality

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 29, 2025

Bryce Mitchell is fresh off a win in the bantamweight division, but one top UFC personality believes it’ll be a tough road ahead.

Jon Jones, Tom Aspinall, UFC, MMA, Din Thomas
Jon Jones

Legendary MMA coach doubts Jon Jones ducked Tom Aspinall

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 29, 2025

One highly regarded MMA coach doesn’t believe Jon Jones purposely avoided fighting Tom Aspinall.

Robert Whittaker
UFC

MMA analyst gives honest thoughts on Robert Whittaker's UFC future

Harry Kettle - July 29, 2025

MMA analyst Din Thomas has given his thoughts on what the immediate future could hold for Robert Whittaker.

Gilbert Burns, UFC
UFC

Gilbert Burns reveals he is currently in UFC concussion protocol

Harry Kettle - July 29, 2025

UFC veteran Gilbert Burns has revealed that he is currently in concussion protocol as we await his return to the cage.

Dan Hooker

Dan Hooker gets honest about potential BMF title fight

Harry Kettle - July 29, 2025
UFC

Khalil Rountree Jr discusses UFC abandoning new glove design

Harry Kettle - July 29, 2025

UFC fighter Khalil Rountree Jr has spoken out about why the promotion decided to abandon their new glove design.

Bryce Mitchell UFC 296
UFC

Bryce Mitchell admits how tough UFC Abu Dhabi fight was after victory

Harry Kettle - July 29, 2025

Bryce Mitchell got honest when discussing his UFC Abu Dhabi fight and how he feels making the move to bantamweight.

Reinier de Ridder, Robert Whittaker
Robert Whittaker

What's next for Reinier de Ridder and Robert Whittaker after UFC Abu Dhabi?

Cole Shelton - July 28, 2025

The UFC was in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, on Saturday, July 26, for a solid UFC Abu Dhabi card. The main event saw former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker taking on Reinier de Ridder.

Lerone Murphy
UFC

Lerone Murphy explains why he took Aaron Pico fight at UFC 319 on short notice

Cole Shelton - July 28, 2025

Lerone Murphy knows he’s taking a big risk by facing Aaron Pico on short notice at UFC 319.