UFC 250 Main Card Fighter Salaries Revealed: Amanda Nunes guaranteed $350,000

Tonight’s UFC 250 pay-per-view event is headlined by a women’s featherweight title fight between Amanda Nunes and Felicia Spencer.

Nunes, who also holds the promotion’s bantamweight strap, will look to earn her first career featherweight title defense against Spencer this evening. ‘The Lioness’ claimed the promotions 145lbs title by earning a sensational first round knockout victory over former title holder Cris Cyborg.

Amanda Nunes is guaranteed $350,000 for her efforts this evening, but will take home an extra $100,000 if she emerges victorious.

Meanwhile, Felicia Spencer (8-1 MMA) is coming off a first round TKO victory over Zarah Fairn Dos Santos in her most recent effort this past February. The Canadian has gone 2-1 under the UFC banner and can earn up to $200,000 if she upsets Nunes this evening.

The disclosed fight purses for UFC 250 main card fighters were revealed by ESPN‘s Brett Okamato.

Some disclosed fight purses from tonight: Nunes 350k to show, 100k to win. Spencer 125k/75k. Assuncao 79k/79k. Garbrandt 130k/130k. Sterling 76k/76k. Sandhagen 80k/80k. O'Malley 40k/40k. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) June 6, 2020

“Some disclosed fight purses from tonight: Amanda Nunes 350k to show, 100k to win. Felicia Spencer 125k to show, 75k to win. Raphael Assuncao 79k to show, 79k to win. Cody Garbrandt 130k to show, 130k to win. Aljamain Sterling 76k to show, 76k to win. Cory Sandhagen 80k to show, 80k to win. Sean O’Malley 40k to show, 40k to win.”

As noted above, UFC 250 will be co-headlined by a bantamweight fight between former division champion Cody Garbrandt and long-time contender Raphael Assuncao.

‘No Love’ will enter tonight’s contest looking to snap a three-fight losing skid, this after suffering knockout losses to TJ Dillashaw x2 and most recently Pedro Munhoz.

Meanwhile, Assuncao finds himself in a similar position having lost his last two contests. In his most recent effort at UFC 241, the Brazilian was defeated by Cory Sandhagen.

The UFC 250 main card will also feature two other dynamite bantamweight bouts as Aljamain Sterling takes on Cory Sandhagen in a perceived No. 1 contender fight, and Sean O’Malley looks to continue his meteoric rise against former WEC champ Eddie Wineland.

What do you think of the UFC 250 main card fighter salaries? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on June 6, 2020