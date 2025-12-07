UFC 323 Results: Petr Yan defeats Merab Dvalishvili (Highlights)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 323 results, including the main event men’s bantamweight rematch between Merab Dvalishvili and Petr Yan.

Dvalishvili (21-4 MMA) will be making a quick turnaround, this after defeating Cory Sandhagen at October’s UFC 320 event. ‘The Machine’ has successfully defended the promotion‘s bantamweight world title on three occasions in 2025, this while defeating Umar Nurmagomedov, Sean O’Malley and the aforementioned ‘Sandman’.

Petr Yan (19-5 MMA) will enter tonight’s main event rematch sporting a three-fight winning streak. During that impressive stretch ‘No Mercy’ has defeated Song Yadong, Deiveson Figueiredo and Marcus McGhee respectively.

Round one of the UFC 323 main event begins and Petr Yan comes forward with early pressure. Merab Dvalishvili circles to his right along the cage. ‘The Machine’ misses with a straight right. He lands a nice jab right after. A low kick from the champion. Now a big right and then a left hook. Merab’s striking looks on point early. ‘No Mercy’ with a nice jab and then another. Dvalishvili with a right over the top that partially connects. He charges in with a flurry, but Yan slips and avoids. A nice hook and then a low kick from the former champion. He doubles up on his jab. A big right hand from Yan. That hurt the current champ. Another nice jab from Petr Yan. That promotes Merab Dvalishvili to dive in for a takedown. He can’t get it, but he’s able to take the back of Yan while standing. Petr is now against the cage with Merab on his back landing some knees to the thighs. Merab is trying to take the fight to the floor, but Yan is showing some great takedown defense. The fighters break and both men lands jabs. Merab shoots in again but is only able to force Yan against the cage. Petr breaks free and the horn sounds to end the opening frame.

Round two of the UFC 323 main event begins and Merab Dvalishvili leaps in with a straight right immediately. He shoots in and dives for the legs of ‘No Mercy’. Petr Yan defends but remains pressed against the cage. Dvalishvili is working on a single leg. Yan eventually breaks free and gets back to range. Petr with a nice jab and a good left hook. Dvalishvili responds with a right hand. Petr Yan with another crisp combination. Merab is throwing, but Yan is doing a good job of blocking and avoiding the shots. Yan ducks a punch and then shoots in and scores a takedown. Merab Dvalishvili quickly sweeps and winds up on top. Another scramble and now Yan is back to his feet. Merab looks to lock up a guillotine choke. Yan escapes and lands a nice jab. Merab is right back on a single leg. Under a minute remains in the second round. Dvalishvili gets the back of Yan and drags him down for all of a second. Petr is right back up and now reverses the position. ‘No Mercy’ with a good right. Merab fires back with punches but nothing lands flush. The horn sounds.

Through two rounds… How do we have the #UFC323 main event scored so far? pic.twitter.com/5jbDCK3Bc3 — UFC (@ufc) December 7, 2025

Round three of the UFC 323 headliner begins and Petr Yan is right back to work with his jab. The champ with a nice right hand. ‘No Mercy’ drops down and picks up Merab and proceeds to slam him on his head. Dvalishvili is back up. Yan cracks him with a left. Merab Dvalishvili gets inside now and proceeds to lift up Yan and carry him a few steps before slamming him down. Yan quickly gets back to his feet, but Merab is still all over him. Another crisp jab from Yan. Merab shoots but can’t complete the takedown. Another takedown attempt is stuffed by Yan. The champ is just relentless right now. Constant pressure. Another good jab from Petr Yan. He lands another. Merab Dvalishvili shoots again but nothing comes of it. ‘The Machine’ with some body shots. Yan replies with a right hand. The fighters clinch briefly. A big body kick from Yan hurts Merab. The champ is backing up. Yan with a right. The horn sounds to end round three.

Round four of the UFC 323 main event begins and Petr Yan opens things with a hard low kick. He lands a nice body kick and then a jab. Merab Dvalishvili dives in on a takedown. ‘No Mercy’ defends, reverses the position, and now drops for a takedown of his own. Merab drops for a guillotine. It is tight, but Yan eventually escapes. A good jab and then a side kick from Petr. He looks fantastic this evening. He continues to land his jab seemingly at will. Dvalishvili with a 1-2 and then a takedown attempt which is stuffed. Both men land jabs in the pocket. Yan with a right. Merab is hurt. Another big shot. ‘The Machine’ is a bloody mess now. A hard low kick from Petr Yan. Now a right hand. Merab shoots. Petr stuffs it. A big body shot from ‘No Mercy’. Another good right and then a left. Yan just misses with a spinning back fist. The horn sounds to end round four.

The fifth and final round of the UFC 323 headliner begins and Petr Yan is back to work quickly. A good jab and then a right hand from the former champion. Another right. And another. Merab Dvalishvili with a body kick but he is backing up a lot now. Another good jab and then a hard kick from Yan. He is just destroying the face of ‘The Machine’. Dvalishvili gets in on a takedown attempt. It’s deep, but once again Petr is able to shake him off and break free. A big low kick from Yan. He shoots in and then lands a nice uppercut. Merab with a guillotine attempt. Yan escapes and lands another solid right hand. A big kick to the body and Merab did not like that. A good knee from Yan. Now another liver kick. A good left from the Russian. He throws a high kick and then shoots in and scores another big takedown. Amazing. The horn sounds to end the fight.

WHAT A FIGHT 🤯@PetrYanUFC takes the decision over Merab Dvalishvili to win the bantamweight title at #UFC323! pic.twitter.com/D1xUGMX1Vr — UFC (@ufc) December 7, 2025

Official UFC 323 Results: Petr Yan def. Merab Dvalishvili by unanimous decision (49-46 x2, 48-47)

Who would you like to see Yan fight next following his decision victory over Dvalishvili this evening in Las Vegas?