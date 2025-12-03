Alexa Grasso’s former rival set to replace her vs. Rose Namajunas in UFC 324 fight

By Curtis Calhoun - December 3, 2025
Alexa Grasso faces off with Natalia Silva at UFC 315

Former UFC flyweight champion Alexa Grasso is reportedly out of her scheduled fight with Rose Namajunas on the upcoming UFC 324 card.

UFC 324 has reportedly taken a hit just weeks before the promotion’s broadcasting debut on Paramount+.

Former UFC women’s flyweight champion Alexa Grasso has reportedly withdrawn from her fight against fellow former titleholder, Rose Namajunas, at UFC 324 next month. As of this writing, the exact nature of Grasso’s withdrawal is uncertain, as is when she’s targeting a return to the Octagon in 2026.

Grasso hasn’t fought since a unanimous decision loss to Natalia Silva at UFC 315. She’s winless over her last three fights, including a trilogy loss to Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 306.

After Grasso’s pullout, one of her former foes will step up on weeks’ notice for a risky fight against Namajunas.

Natalia Silva set to fill for Alexa Grasso against Rose Namajunas in pivotal flyweight clash

As first reported by Sherdog, Silva will fill in for Grasso against Namajunas at UFC 324. Silva was expected to fight Shevchenko in the next women’s flyweight title fight, following Shevchenko’s impressive win over Zhang Weili last month at UFC 322.

But Silva will prove she’s as game as they come on the UFC roster as she looks to continue her impressive win streak. Silva hasn’t lost since 2017 and is unbeaten in her UFC promotional tenure.

During her ongoing streak, Silva has earned dominant wins over Jessica Andrade, Viviane Araujo, and Andrea Lee.

Namajunas returns to the Octagon for the first time since defeating Miranda Maverick at UFC Atlanta in June. She’s won three of her last four fights since making the full-time move to flyweight, including wins over Amanda Ribas and Tracy Cortez.

UFC 324 is headlined by an interim lightweight title fight between Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett. UFC women’s bantamweight champion Kayla Harrison will face UFC Hall of Famer Amanda Ribas in the UFC 324 co-main event.

