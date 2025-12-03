Tai Tuivasa set for long-awaited comeback at UFC 325 against tallest fighter in the promotion

By Curtis Calhoun - December 3, 2025
Tai Tuivasa walks to the Octagon for his fight at UFC 305

UFC heavyweight fan favorite Tai Tuivasa will face a surging contender in his first fight since August 2024.

It’s been more than a year since UFC heavyweight fan favorite Tai Tuivasa competed inside the Octagon. Tuivasa, one of the heavyweight division’s most accomplished knockout artists, is looking to get back on track after a five-fight losing skid.

Following a split decision defeat to Jairzinho Rozenstruik at UFC 305, Tuivasa opted to take a leave of absence before plotting an eventual return to fighting. Tuivasa gained a lot of weight during his break, prompting some to question whether or not the slugger would ever return to the cage.

After a lengthy absence, Tuivasa is reportedly set to return to the Octagon against the tallest fighter on the UFC’s current roster.

Tai Tuivasa has a tall mountain to climb in his reported UFC 325 comeback fight

Tuivasa has reportedly agreed to a clash with his planned opponent, Tallison Teixeira, at UFC 325 in Sydney. MMA journalist Laerte Viana was the first to report the news of Tuivasa vs. Teixeira.

As of this writing, the UFC hasn’t announced Tuivasa vs. Teixeira, but the two sides are expected to sign off on the fight in the coming weeks. UFC 325 takes place on January 31st in Sydney, Australia.

Teixeira suffered his first-career defeat to former UFC title challenger Derrick Lewis at UFC Nashville in July. The 25-year-old, standing at 6’8″, finished his UFC debut against Justin Tafa in just 35 seconds at UFC 312.

Teixeira will look to get back on track in the heavyweight title mix with a triumphant performance against Tuivasa. He earned a shot in the promotion via Dana White’s Contender Series in 2024, knocking out Arthur Lopes in the first round.

UFC 325 is headlined by a featherweight title rematch between Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes. The card is the second major event set to take place on Paramount+ in the new year.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Tai Tuivasa UFC Videos

Related

Tyron Woodley and Kamaru Usman face off at the UFC 235 ceremonial weigh-in

Kamaru Usman responds to Tyron Woodley's fiery remarks discrediting his welterweight GOAT case

Curtis Calhoun - December 3, 2025
Dana White and Henry Cejudo speak in the cage after UFC 288
Henry Cejudo

Henry Cejudo calls for Dana White to 'man up' amidst UFC's ongoing eyepoke controversy

Curtis Calhoun - December 3, 2025

Former UFC two-division champion Henry Cejudo believes Dana White needs to take significant steps to reform penalties for eye pokes.

Edson Barboza
UFC

Edson Barboza reveals retirement plans ahead of UFC 323: 'I'll never step into the Octagon for money'

Cole Shelton - December 3, 2025

Edson Barboza isn’t thinking about retiring anytime soon.

Alexa Grasso faces off with Natalia Silva at UFC 315
Natalia Silva

Alexa Grasso's former rival set to replace her vs. Rose Namajunas in UFC 324 fight

Curtis Calhoun - December 3, 2025

Former UFC flyweight champion Alexa Grasso is reportedly out of her scheduled fight with Rose Namajunas on the upcoming UFC 324 card.

Colby Covington faces off with Joaquin Buckley at UFC Tampa
Luke Rockhold

Colby Covington set for combat sports return against former UFC champ at Real American Freestyle 5

Curtis Calhoun - December 3, 2025

Polarizing UFC star Colby Covington will headline Real American Freestyle 5 to kick off his 2026 fighting slate.

Merab Dvalishvili, Petr Yan

Merab Dvalishvili expecting a 'war' against Petr Yan at UFC 323

Cole Shelton - December 3, 2025
Dricus du Plessis UFC 319
Dricus du Plessis

Dricus du Plessis rips 'idiot' UFC middleweight contender over recent callout

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 3, 2025

Dricus du Plessis has some harsh words for one UFC middleweight contender.

Kayla Harrison and Ronda Rousey
Ronda Rousey

UFC 324's Kayla Harrison does not like Ronda Rousey, claims manager

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 3, 2025

Is there some underlying bad blood between Kayla Harrison and Ronda Rousey?

Islam Makhachev Khabib Nurmagomedov
Khabib Nurmagomedov

Manager claims Islam Makhachev offered UFC 324 fight before Khabib Nurmagomedov declined

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 3, 2025

If Islam Makhachev’s manager is to be believed, then Khabib Nurmagomedov shut down a title defense at UFC 324.

Edson Barboza, UFC 319
Jalin Turner

Edson Barboza calls for a war against Jalin Turner at UFC 323

Harry Kettle - December 3, 2025

UFC legend Edson Barboza has called for a war against Jalin Turner as the two prepare to face off at lightweight this weekend.