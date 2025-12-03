Tai Tuivasa set for long-awaited comeback at UFC 325 against tallest fighter in the promotion

UFC heavyweight fan favorite Tai Tuivasa will face a surging contender in his first fight since August 2024.

It’s been more than a year since UFC heavyweight fan favorite Tai Tuivasa competed inside the Octagon. Tuivasa, one of the heavyweight division’s most accomplished knockout artists, is looking to get back on track after a five-fight losing skid.

Following a split decision defeat to Jairzinho Rozenstruik at UFC 305, Tuivasa opted to take a leave of absence before plotting an eventual return to fighting. Tuivasa gained a lot of weight during his break, prompting some to question whether or not the slugger would ever return to the cage.

After a lengthy absence, Tuivasa is reportedly set to return to the Octagon against the tallest fighter on the UFC’s current roster.

Tai Tuivasa has a tall mountain to climb in his reported UFC 325 comeback fight

Tuivasa has reportedly agreed to a clash with his planned opponent, Tallison Teixeira, at UFC 325 in Sydney. MMA journalist Laerte Viana was the first to report the news of Tuivasa vs. Teixeira.

As of this writing, the UFC hasn’t announced Tuivasa vs. Teixeira, but the two sides are expected to sign off on the fight in the coming weeks. UFC 325 takes place on January 31st in Sydney, Australia.

Teixeira suffered his first-career defeat to former UFC title challenger Derrick Lewis at UFC Nashville in July. The 25-year-old, standing at 6’8″, finished his UFC debut against Justin Tafa in just 35 seconds at UFC 312.

Teixeira will look to get back on track in the heavyweight title mix with a triumphant performance against Tuivasa. He earned a shot in the promotion via Dana White’s Contender Series in 2024, knocking out Arthur Lopes in the first round.

UFC 325 is headlined by a featherweight title rematch between Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes. The card is the second major event set to take place on Paramount+ in the new year.