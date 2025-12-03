Edson Barboza reveals retirement plans ahead of UFC 323: ‘I’ll never step into the Octagon for money’

Edson Barboza isn’t thinking about retiring anytime soon.

Barboza is remaining at lightweight at UFC 323 on Saturday in Las Vegas against Jalin Turner in an intriguing fight. The winner of the fight could be near the rankings, while the loser likely becomes a gatekeeper.

Although Barboza is 39 and will be 40 in January, the Brazilian still believes he’s a true contender. With that, he said, as long as he feels competitive against the top of the division, he will continue to fight.

“I don’t think about retirement right now, but I need to feel competitive,” Barboza said to MMAJunkie. “I think that’s one of my goals right now. I promised my wife and my mom, I’ll never step into the octagon for money. I still feel competitive, especially in the training, especially in the gym. I train more than the young kids at American Top Team.

“I know I’m still competitive. I still fight against the best guys in the world. That’s one reason why I keep training, try to get better, and fight, because I still love this sport.”

Barboza enters his UFC 323 fight as a +240 underdog against Turner and is coming off back-to-back decision losses to Drakkar Klose and Lerone Murphy.

Edson Barboza expects a war against Jalin Turner at UFC 323

Although Barboza is the underdog, he has full confidence that he can get his hand raised.

The Brazilian is expecting a fan-friendly fight as the two will throw down and get into a war for however long it lasts.

“It’s gonna be a war like always, you know? The type of fight that people like, that I like. It’s gonna be a war,” Barboza said. “He’s a great fighter, a great striker, it’s gonna be an exciting fight for sure. I think he knows what is best for him (Turner returning from retirement). If he wants to come back, good for him.

“For him, if he’s ready to come back to do this, I always pray all the best for him. I’m still excited. I still enjoy every second. Every time I step in the Octagon, not only the Octagon, but going to the gym, doing the diet, trying to do everything right. I’m still enjoying it and I still love the sport.”

Stay locked to BJPENN.com all week and on Saturday for all your UFC 323 fight coverage.