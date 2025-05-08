Alexa Grasso expecting a “beautiful war” against Natalia Silva at UFC 315

Alexa Grasso is expecting a very fun fight against Natalia Silva at UFC 315.

Grasso is set for her first fight since losing her flyweight title to Valentina Shevchenko last time out. Although she is the former champion and fighting down in the ranks, Grasso is the underdog, but she doesn’t care about that.

Instead, Alexa Grasso is just focusing on Silva as an opponent, as she knows it will be a tough test for her. Grasso knows Silva is a great striker, which makes it a good challenge, but one she’s excited for, as she’s expecting it to be a war.

“It’s good to have a new opponent,” Grasso said at UFC 315 media day. “It’s a great challenge. She has a background in taekwondo. She kicks a lot and she moves a lot. So I think it’s going to be a super exciting fight. She shines with her legs, I shine with my hands, so it’s going to be a beautiful war.”

Alexa Grasso is no stranger to being in fun striking battles, so she’s looking to add another at UFC 315 against Natalia Silva.