Alexa Grasso expecting a “beautiful war” against Natalia Silva at UFC 315
Alexa Grasso is expecting a very fun fight against Natalia Silva at UFC 315.
Grasso is set for her first fight since losing her flyweight title to Valentina Shevchenko last time out. Although she is the former champion and fighting down in the ranks, Grasso is the underdog, but she doesn’t care about that.
Instead, Alexa Grasso is just focusing on Silva as an opponent, as she knows it will be a tough test for her. Grasso knows Silva is a great striker, which makes it a good challenge, but one she’s excited for, as she’s expecting it to be a war.
“It’s good to have a new opponent,” Grasso said at UFC 315 media day. “It’s a great challenge. She has a background in taekwondo. She kicks a lot and she moves a lot. So I think it’s going to be a super exciting fight. She shines with her legs, I shine with my hands, so it’s going to be a beautiful war.”
Alexa Grasso is no stranger to being in fun striking battles, so she’s looking to add another at UFC 315 against Natalia Silva.
Alexa Grasso is eager to be a contender again
Not only will Grasso be fighting an opponent not-named Valentina Shevchenko for the first time since October of 2022, she will also not be fighting for the belt.
Grasso is no longer the champion after losing a decision to Shevchenko and she will have to prove herself to get another title shot. But, the Mexican says she’s eager to be a contender again and work her way back up to another crack at gold.
“It’s always like climbing a new mountain,” she said. “You get to the top and you realize there’s another one and another one. It’s good to be a contender again, to try to fight for that place. I’m just training super hard.”
Alexa Grasso is 16-4-1 as a pro and coming off the loss to Shevchenko.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Alexa Grasso UFC