Jessica Andrade lays out retirement plan ahead of UFC 315 fight

By Cole Shelton - May 8, 2025

Jessica Andrade has laid out her retirement plan as she returns to the Octagon at UFC 315.

Jessica Andrade

Andrade is set to take on Canadian Jasmine Jasudavicius in Montreal, Quebec, Canada on Saturday. It’s a pivotal fight at flyweight as the winner could get a top-five opponent next and close in on a title shot.

Jessica Andrade is coming off a loss to Natalia Silva and is looking to get back into the win column. Although she is only 33, she has fought 39 times as a pro. Given her experience, many wondered how much longer she has left in the sport.

Yet, ahead of UFC 315, Andrade says she plans to fight for quite some time as she wants to reach 40 UFC fights. UFC 315 will mark Andrade’s 29th fight, so she has at least 11 more after Saturday.

“I said I was going to fight a long time in this organization, and I think I’ve come through with my promise,” Andrade said at media day. “In July, it will be 12 years in the UFC. I’ve thought about this. If you think of a goal, I thought about doing 40 fights in the UFC – that’s what I want to get to. The UFC keeps calling me back, I’ll get to 40 fights and that would be a good time to stop it. And hopefully, I’d like to do (most of the rest of those) 40 fights with a belt around my waist.”

With Andrade wanting at least 11 more UFC fights after Saturday, she likely has at least five years left in her career.

Jessica Andrade vows to finish Jasmine Jasudavicius at UFC 315

With Jessica Andrade still having years left in her career, she plans to chase another crack at winning UFC gold.

Despite being the underdog at UFC 315, Andrade has confidence she will be able to finish Jasudavicius and then call for a title shot.

“You have to be a truck to take me down [laughs], so I think it’s going to be a very interesting fight,” Andrade said to MMAFighting. “I’m ranked higher than [Jasudavicius] at 125, but she’s still a dangerous fight, a dangerous opponent, who’s coming off wins against three Brazilians,” she continued. “Everybody’s telling me like, ‘You have to stop her, she’s too cocky for beating Brazilians.’ I got this. I’ll do a good job and bring the win home. And then I’ll get to ask for a title shot at 115. Everything changes when you have a win on your record, especially after a win in a heavier weight class.”

Andrade is 26-13 as a pro and coming off a loss to Silva, which snapped her two-fight winning streak.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

