Jessica Andrade lays out retirement plan ahead of UFC 315 fight

Jessica Andrade has laid out her retirement plan as she returns to the Octagon at UFC 315.

Andrade is set to take on Canadian Jasmine Jasudavicius in Montreal, Quebec, Canada on Saturday. It’s a pivotal fight at flyweight as the winner could get a top-five opponent next and close in on a title shot.

Jessica Andrade is coming off a loss to Natalia Silva and is looking to get back into the win column. Although she is only 33, she has fought 39 times as a pro. Given her experience, many wondered how much longer she has left in the sport.

Yet, ahead of UFC 315, Andrade says she plans to fight for quite some time as she wants to reach 40 UFC fights. UFC 315 will mark Andrade’s 29th fight, so she has at least 11 more after Saturday.

“I said I was going to fight a long time in this organization, and I think I’ve come through with my promise,” Andrade said at media day. “In July, it will be 12 years in the UFC. I’ve thought about this. If you think of a goal, I thought about doing 40 fights in the UFC – that’s what I want to get to. The UFC keeps calling me back, I’ll get to 40 fights and that would be a good time to stop it. And hopefully, I’d like to do (most of the rest of those) 40 fights with a belt around my waist.”

With Andrade wanting at least 11 more UFC fights after Saturday, she likely has at least five years left in her career.