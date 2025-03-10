Alexander Volkanovski vows to return to form in UFC 314 title fight against Diego Lopes

Alexander Volkanovski Promises Second UFC Title Reign

In a new video posted by the “engage” brand, Alexander Volkanovski expressed confidence in his ability to defeat Diego Lopes.

🎥 @engageind #UFC314pic.twitter.com/NFeIEKSBbw — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) March 10, 2025

“I think I can beat Diego everywhere,” Volkanovski said. “He’s dangerous, he’s going to be dangerous everywhere. So, I need to sharpen up everything. Even if I want to go the wrestling route or grappling route, I think I dominate there anyway. Everyone knows him for his jiu-jitsu, but trust me, I ain’t worried if it goes there. Can he handle the fact that even when things are going his way, I ain’t quitting? I’m coming back even stronger.

“I don’t even think he’ll get me there, but even if he does, I think he’s still going to absolutely hate being in these positions because he’s going to realize, ‘I can’t stop this guy.’ I’ll show the world and him that I’m just different. UFC 314, you’re going to see the Volk that you guys are used to. Trust me, he’s coming back and he’s getting that belt back.”

Volkanovski’s last win was back in 2023 when he made his last successful title defense against Yair Rodriguez. “The Great” ended up suffering a head kick knockout loss to UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev. He was then knocked out by Ilia Topuria, losing the UFC Featherweight Championship in the process.