Alexander Volkanovski vows to return to form in UFC 314 title fight against Diego Lopes

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 10, 2025

Alexander Volkanovski believes he will remind the MMA world just how good he is.

Alexander Volkanovski

Volkanovski will have a chance to prove it in the main event of UFC 314. “The Great” will collide with Diego Lopes for the vacant UFC Featherweight Championship on April 12 in Miami. While Volkanovski has dropped his last two fights via knockout, he’s had time to rest and heal.

The former UFC Featherweight Champion believes the time away from the Octagon will allow him to regain UFC gold.

RELATED: ALEXANDER VOLKANOVSKI REVEALS PLANS FOR ONLY A FEW MORE FIGHTS BEFORE UFC RETIREMENT: “SAIL OFF IN THE SUNSET”

Alexander Volkanovski Promises Second UFC Title Reign

In a new video posted by the “engage” brand, Alexander Volkanovski expressed confidence in his ability to defeat Diego Lopes.

“I think I can beat Diego everywhere,” Volkanovski said. “He’s dangerous, he’s going to be dangerous everywhere. So, I need to sharpen up everything. Even if I want to go the wrestling route or grappling route, I think I dominate there anyway. Everyone knows him for his jiu-jitsu, but trust me, I ain’t worried if it goes there. Can he handle the fact that even when things are going his way, I ain’t quitting? I’m coming back even stronger.

“I don’t even think he’ll get me there, but even if he does, I think he’s still going to absolutely hate being in these positions because he’s going to realize, ‘I can’t stop this guy.’ I’ll show the world and him that I’m just different. UFC 314, you’re going to see the Volk that you guys are used to. Trust me, he’s coming back and he’s getting that belt back.”

Volkanovski’s last win was back in 2023 when he made his last successful title defense against Yair Rodriguez. “The Great” ended up suffering a head kick knockout loss to UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev. He was then knocked out by Ilia Topuria, losing the UFC Featherweight Championship in the process.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Alex Volkanovski Diego Lopes UFC

Related

Paddy Pimblett Ilia Topuria

Paddy Pimblett says Ilia Topuria doesn't deserve UFC title shot against Islam Makhachev

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 10, 2025
Alex Pereira
Henry Cejudo

Alex Pereira's 'lifestyle' caught up to him at UFC 313, says former two-division champion

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 10, 2025

Alex Pereira has lost the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship, and one UFC veteran has a theory on what went wrong.

Magomed Ankalaev
UFC

Magomed Ankalaev teases timeline for his next fight in the UFC

Harry Kettle - March 10, 2025

UFC champion Magomed Ankalaev has given fans an idea of when he might return to the Octagon to defend his light heavyweight crown.

Henry Cejudo
UFC

Henry Cejudo’s view on three fights UFC needs to book in 2025

Harry Kettle - March 10, 2025

UFC legend Henry Cejudo has provided a list of fights that he wants to see the promotion book this year.

Alex Pereira, Israel Adesanya
Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya gives his thoughts on Alex Pereira vs Magomed Ankalaev result

Harry Kettle - March 10, 2025

UFC star Israel Adesanya has given his thoughts on what went down between Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313.

Alex Pereira, Jamahal Hill

Jamahal Hill reacts to criticism over his Alex Pereira vs Magomed Ankalaev scorecard

Harry Kettle - March 10, 2025
Paddy Pimblett, Conor McGregor
Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett would want to fight Conor McGregor first after winning UFC title

Harry Kettle - March 10, 2025

UFC star Paddy Pimblett has laid out a plan that involves him going up against Conor McGregor at some point in the future.

UFC Apex Octagon
UFC

UFC fighter refuses to retire after brutal UFC 313 knockout loss

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 9, 2025

One man who fell short at UFC 313 will not be hanging up his gloves.

Alex Pereira vs Magomed Ankalaev
Michael Bisping

UFC legend thinks Alex Pereira lacked 'real desire to want to win' in UFC 313 loss to Magomed Ankalaev

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 9, 2025

Now that the dust has settled on Alex Pereira’s UFC 313 title loss, one UFC Hall of Famer has spoken out.

Dana White
Justin Gaethje

Dana White won't rule out another UFC title shot for Justin Gaethje following UFC 313

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 9, 2025

Dana White wouldn’t be surprised if Justin Gaethje earns another shot at the UFC Lightweight Championship.