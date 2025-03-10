Alexander Volkanovski vows to return to form in UFC 314 title fight against Diego Lopes
Alexander Volkanovski believes he will remind the MMA world just how good he is.
Volkanovski will have a chance to prove it in the main event of UFC 314. “The Great” will collide with Diego Lopes for the vacant UFC Featherweight Championship on April 12 in Miami. While Volkanovski has dropped his last two fights via knockout, he’s had time to rest and heal.
The former UFC Featherweight Champion believes the time away from the Octagon will allow him to regain UFC gold.
Alexander Volkanovski Promises Second UFC Title Reign
In a new video posted by the “engage” brand, Alexander Volkanovski expressed confidence in his ability to defeat Diego Lopes.
🗣️ Alexander Volkanovski:
“I think [Diego Lopes] is gonna absolutely hate being in these positions, because he’s going to realize ‘I can’t stop this guy’…
I’ll show the world, and him, that I’m just different.” 🥶
🎥 @engageind #UFC314pic.twitter.com/NFeIEKSBbw
— Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) March 10, 2025
“I think I can beat Diego everywhere,” Volkanovski said. “He’s dangerous, he’s going to be dangerous everywhere. So, I need to sharpen up everything. Even if I want to go the wrestling route or grappling route, I think I dominate there anyway. Everyone knows him for his jiu-jitsu, but trust me, I ain’t worried if it goes there. Can he handle the fact that even when things are going his way, I ain’t quitting? I’m coming back even stronger.
“I don’t even think he’ll get me there, but even if he does, I think he’s still going to absolutely hate being in these positions because he’s going to realize, ‘I can’t stop this guy.’ I’ll show the world and him that I’m just different. UFC 314, you’re going to see the Volk that you guys are used to. Trust me, he’s coming back and he’s getting that belt back.”
Volkanovski’s last win was back in 2023 when he made his last successful title defense against Yair Rodriguez. “The Great” ended up suffering a head kick knockout loss to UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev. He was then knocked out by Ilia Topuria, losing the UFC Featherweight Championship in the process.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Alex Volkanovski Diego Lopes UFC