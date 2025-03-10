Paddy Pimblett says Ilia Topuria doesn’t deserve UFC title shot against Islam Makhachev

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 10, 2025

Paddy Pimblett doesn’t believe Ilia Topuria should get an immediate UFC lightweight title shot.

Paddy Pimblett Ilia Topuria

Topuria recently vacated the UFC Featherweight Championship to move up to the 155-pound division. While Ariel Helwani reported that the UFC is planning to book “El Matador” against Islam Makhachev, possibly as early as International Fight Week, UFC CEO Dana White hasn’t publicly committed to the matchup.

Pimblett has some thoughts on Topuria’s decision to change weight class, and they aren’t positive ones.

RELATED: ILIA TOPURIA TEASES MASSIVE FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENT IS ON THE WAY: “YOU WON’T BELIEVE IT.”

Paddy Pimblett Blasts Ilia Topuria

During an interview with CBS Sports’ Shakiel Mahjouri. Paddy Pimblett took aim at Ilia Topuria’s decision to move on from the featherweight division now.

“I was thinking, ‘Wow, you’re stupid. Why have you moved up to this division?’ He’s tiny. He’s like 5-foot-5, 5-foot-6. He has the audacity to call me fat when he’s saying he can’t make 145 anymore when he’s a midget. It just doesn’t make sense. I think he ran from 145, to be honest because he knew Volk not coming off a knockout loss 12 weeks earlier would give him a much tougher fight than his first fight would’ve. Then, he also has [Movsar] Evloev and [Diego] Lopes to fight. I would’ve had a lot more respect for Ilia if he would’ve defended that belt two more times, and then I think he would’ve been able to keep his belt and not vacate it.”

Pimblett went on to share his belief that Topuria will not be getting the next UFC lightweight title shot.

“I don’t think he deserves a straight title shot, and I don’t think the UFC do either,” Pimblett said. “I think he’s going to have to fight someone in the top three or so if he wants to get a title shot.”

Topuria had one successful UFC featherweight title defense. That was against Max Holloway back in Oct. 2024. “El Matador” became the first fighter to knock “Blessed” out.

As for Pimblett, he’s set to take on Michael Chandler on the UFC 314 card in Miami.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Ilia Topuria Paddy Pimblett UFC

Related

Alexander Volkanovski

Alexander Volkanovski vows to return to form in UFC 314 title fight against Diego Lopes

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 10, 2025
Alex Pereira
Henry Cejudo

Alex Pereira's 'lifestyle' caught up to him at UFC 313, says former two-division champion

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 10, 2025

Alex Pereira has lost the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship, and one UFC veteran has a theory on what went wrong.

Magomed Ankalaev
UFC

Magomed Ankalaev teases timeline for his next fight in the UFC

Harry Kettle - March 10, 2025

UFC champion Magomed Ankalaev has given fans an idea of when he might return to the Octagon to defend his light heavyweight crown.

Henry Cejudo
UFC

Henry Cejudo’s view on three fights UFC needs to book in 2025

Harry Kettle - March 10, 2025

UFC legend Henry Cejudo has provided a list of fights that he wants to see the promotion book this year.

Alex Pereira, Israel Adesanya
Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya gives his thoughts on Alex Pereira vs Magomed Ankalaev result

Harry Kettle - March 10, 2025

UFC star Israel Adesanya has given his thoughts on what went down between Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313.

Alex Pereira, Jamahal Hill

Jamahal Hill reacts to criticism over his Alex Pereira vs Magomed Ankalaev scorecard

Harry Kettle - March 10, 2025
Paddy Pimblett, Conor McGregor
Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett would want to fight Conor McGregor first after winning UFC title

Harry Kettle - March 10, 2025

UFC star Paddy Pimblett has laid out a plan that involves him going up against Conor McGregor at some point in the future.

UFC Apex Octagon
UFC

UFC fighter refuses to retire after brutal UFC 313 knockout loss

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 9, 2025

One man who fell short at UFC 313 will not be hanging up his gloves.

Alex Pereira vs Magomed Ankalaev
Michael Bisping

UFC legend thinks Alex Pereira lacked 'real desire to want to win' in UFC 313 loss to Magomed Ankalaev

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 9, 2025

Now that the dust has settled on Alex Pereira’s UFC 313 title loss, one UFC Hall of Famer has spoken out.

Dana White
Justin Gaethje

Dana White won't rule out another UFC title shot for Justin Gaethje following UFC 313

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 9, 2025

Dana White wouldn’t be surprised if Justin Gaethje earns another shot at the UFC Lightweight Championship.