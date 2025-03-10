Paddy Pimblett says Ilia Topuria doesn’t deserve UFC title shot against Islam Makhachev

Paddy Pimblett Blasts Ilia Topuria

During an interview with CBS Sports’ Shakiel Mahjouri. Paddy Pimblett took aim at Ilia Topuria’s decision to move on from the featherweight division now.

“I was thinking, ‘Wow, you’re stupid. Why have you moved up to this division?’ He’s tiny. He’s like 5-foot-5, 5-foot-6. He has the audacity to call me fat when he’s saying he can’t make 145 anymore when he’s a midget. It just doesn’t make sense. I think he ran from 145, to be honest because he knew Volk not coming off a knockout loss 12 weeks earlier would give him a much tougher fight than his first fight would’ve. Then, he also has [Movsar] Evloev and [Diego] Lopes to fight. I would’ve had a lot more respect for Ilia if he would’ve defended that belt two more times, and then I think he would’ve been able to keep his belt and not vacate it.”

Pimblett went on to share his belief that Topuria will not be getting the next UFC lightweight title shot.

“I don’t think he deserves a straight title shot, and I don’t think the UFC do either,” Pimblett said. “I think he’s going to have to fight someone in the top three or so if he wants to get a title shot.”

Topuria had one successful UFC featherweight title defense. That was against Max Holloway back in Oct. 2024. “El Matador” became the first fighter to knock “Blessed” out.

As for Pimblett, he’s set to take on Michael Chandler on the UFC 314 card in Miami.