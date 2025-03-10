Beneil Dariush open to fighting Mauricio Ruffy after his highlight-reel KO at UFC 313
Beneil Dariush is open to fighting Mauricio Ruffy after the Brazilian got a highlight-reel KO win at UFC 313.
Ruffy scored a spinning wheel kick KO over King Green on Saturday. After the win, the Brazilian called out Dariush and he was quick to respond and showed interest in the bout.
“I was talking to my friends, I was like, man, I’m pretty sure he is gonna finish him in the first round,” Dariush told Submission Radio. “Then, he finished them like that I was like, man, it was even more impressive than what I was expecting. I would say overall I was very impressed with the guy. As far as the call-out goes like, man, you could call out whoever you want. I don’t really care. It’s like Dana, Sean Shelby, and Hunter. It depends on who they want me to fight, right?
“That’s kind of where I’m at right now. There was a period where I fought a guys a lot outside of the rankings. It didn’t really move me that much forward,” Dariush continued. “So at this point, I want the fights that are gonna get me to the title the quickest. So that’s really what I’m waiting for is to get that call and be like, okay, you’re fighting this guy, you’re fighting that guy who is ranked. That’s the ideal situation.”
A fight between Beneil Dariush and Mauricio Ruffy does make a lot of sense and the perennial contender in Dariush is open to making it happen next time out.
Mauricio Ruffy called out Beneil Dariush
Mauricio Ruffy improved to 12-1 as a pro and 3-0 in the UFC after his KO win over King Green at UFC 313.
During his post-fight interview, Ruffy called out Dariush as he thought the fight made sense.
“Mauricio Ruffy vs. Beneil Dariush, a ‘Fight Night’ main event, what do you think?,” Ruffy said.
The fight could be a main event or on a pay-per-view, but both Mauricio Ruffy and Beneil Dariush have shown interest in making the bout happen.
