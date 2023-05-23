Alexander Volkanovski shuts down talk of a fourth fight with Max Holloway: “It’s a hard fight to sell”

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski on possible fourth Max Holloway fight

“It’s a hard fight to sell, you know what I mean? Three fights, you know, three wins with a guy and then doing a fourth one and then what if he does win? What are you going to do? We’re going to have to go another two times? Obviously, that wouldn’t happen. I definitely believed and proved I’ve got his number.”

Despite closing the door to the prospect of meeting Holloway in the near future, Volkanovski wouldn’t rule it out completely. Still, the featherweight kingpin struggles to envision how the UFC could sell it given how the last three fights unfolded.

“How do you sell it? Volkanovski asked. “I mean, never say never, but like I said, I want fights that are going to excite me. Honestly, right now, I need to see more maybe, maybe it would be different, but yeah, that doesn’t sound very exciting. It’s not very fun to talk about.”

Earlier in the year at UFC 284, Volkanovski suffered his second career loss to Islam Makhachev when trying to become a two-weight division champion. Persistent in remaining active, Volkanovski already has his next outing set for this Summer. He will unify the featherweight title with interim holder Yair Rodriguez at UFC 290 on July 8.

As for Holloway, he’s coming off a unanimous decision victory over Arnold Allen back in April, with his eyes still set firm on earning another shot at featherweight gold.

