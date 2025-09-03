Alexander Volkanovski reveals interest in Conor McGregor superfight
UFC champion Alexander Volkanovski has revealed that he’s interested in a possible superfight against Conor McGregor.
One thing we know to be true is that Alexander Volkanovski is a massive fan favorite in the world of mixed martial arts. Throughout the course of his time in the sport, and especially in the UFC, he was won the hearts of the masses, and he’s done so through a string of incredible performances.
In the present day, he is the UFC featherweight champion for the second time. As he continues to look ahead to defending the belt once again, Volkanovski has been doing the rounds with some interviews where he’s spoken about a range of different topics related to MMA.
This includes who he’d like to fight in the future, with Volkanovski revealing that he wouldn’t say no to a showdown with Conor McGregor.
Volkanovski looks ahead to possible McGregor fight
“Probably Conor, man (I would pick to fight), a lot of people are gonna sit there and be like, ‘Oh yeah Conor is a boring answer’ but he was in the featherweight division, that era when he was just an absolute superstar,” Volkanovski told The Unscripted Show.
“The position you could put yourself in just fighting that guy. When you talk about building your platform, when we talk about money and all of that… The platform you on, you need to take advantage of it and that’s one fast track to getting people to notice you.
“He was a good fighter, he was a great fighter. He was another fighter that his accuracy, he was actually a bit ahead of his time, he was really good, I don’t think people give him credit… He had great timing, great set ups, good understanding of what works and what works for him, and yeah, he was sharp.
“A lot of that is gone now he’s probably gonna be reasonably sharp but he’s never gonna be the same Conor McGregor,” Volk continued.
