Alexander Volkanovski reveals interest in Conor McGregor superfight

UFC champion Alexander Volkanovski has revealed that he’s interested in a possible superfight against Conor McGregor.

One thing we know to be true is that Alexander Volkanovski is a massive fan favorite in the world of mixed martial arts. Throughout the course of his time in the sport, and especially in the UFC, he was won the hearts of the masses, and he’s done so through a string of incredible performances.

RELATED: Alexander Volkanovski responds to UFC 319 fighter who vows to finish him: ‘I’d crumble him’

In the present day, he is the UFC featherweight champion for the second time. As he continues to look ahead to defending the belt once again, Volkanovski has been doing the rounds with some interviews where he’s spoken about a range of different topics related to MMA.

This includes who he’d like to fight in the future, with Volkanovski revealing that he wouldn’t say no to a showdown with Conor McGregor.