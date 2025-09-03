Islam Makhachev’s coach reveals biggest asset heading into UFC 322 title fight

By Harry Kettle - September 3, 2025

Islam Makhachev’s coach Javier Mendez has revealed Islam’s big advantage heading into his UFC 322 title fight.

Islam Makhachev training UFC Perfomance Institute

At UFC 322 later this year, Islam Makhachev will challenge Jack Della Maddalena for the UFC welterweight championship. If he’s able to pick up the win, he will join an exclusive group of fighters who have been able to win world titles in two weight classes in the promotion.

Of course, getting the win over someone like Della Maddalena is going to be easier said than done for Makhachev. The size difference between the two is something that’s been raised as a potential issue for him, in addition to the striking prowess of the Australian champion.

In a recent interview, however, Javier Mendez made it clear that he believes the strength of Makhachev is what will be one of his biggest keys to victory.

Mendez on Makhachev’s big strength against JDM

“I think the biggest thing on our side is he’s very strong. Very strong. He’s super, super strong. Out of all my lightweights, he is the strongest one out of all of them. I don’t recall one lightweight stronger than him. Not even close, he’s the strongest. So, out of everybody I have, he’s the guy that has the best opportunity to handle the strength of the bigger guys.”

“I’ve never watched tape for an Islam fight. Never. This is the first time because I respect this guy that much and he’s a puzzle. He’s not that easy. I’m telling you, he’s not that easy. We’ll get him, but he’s not that easy and I have to be confident that we’ll get him.”

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

Who are you backing to pick up the win? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

