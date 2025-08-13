Alexander Volkanovski responds to UFC 319 fighter who vows to finish him: ‘I’d crumble him’

Alexander Volkanovski has caught wind of a marquee UFC 319 fighter’s comments.

Now that Volkanovski is a two-time UFC Featherweight Champion, he once again has a slew of challengers waiting to face him. The UFC recently signed former Bellator and PFL standout Aaron Pico, who believes he will eventually share the Octagon with Volkanovski. Pico told MMAFighting that he will inevitably take Volkanovski out.

“The Great” fired back during an interview with FOX Sports Australia. Volkanovski said that while Pico may have confidence in the wrestling department, he’d school him in that area (h/t MMAJunkie).

“You’ve got to think that,” Volkanovski said. “That’s perfectly fine. Everyone has a puncher’s chance, so he does have big hands. He is an All-American wrestler. But I’ll tell you right now, what’s the bet if we were to wrestle, I’d embarrass him there anyway? That’s the thing. A lot of people want to be like, ‘Oh, I did this, I did that.’ Like I haven’t faced them guys in the gym.”

Ultimately, Volkanovski thinks Pico’s best shot against him would be to land something clean. Otherwise, “The Great” believes he’d deliver a one-sided thrashing.

“It excites me because I reckon I’d crumble him in the wrestling department,” Volkanovski said. “He might be good for one takedown, two takedowns – if he even gets me down, I’m straight back up. Watch him not want to clinch up anymore after that. His best bet is to obviously try and land a big shot. Other than that, I mop the floor with him.”

Pico will be in action on the UFC 319 card. He’ll take on the unbeaten Lerone Murphy in what figures to be a stern test for both men. Pico is a slight betting favorite going into the bout, but there is no clear-cut prediction among fight experts.